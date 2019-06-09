Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 9.

Supermarkets and schools among 1,600 premises to reduce use of disposables

Initiatives include prompting customers to opt out of receiving disposable cutlery with online orders, and removing bottled water from meeting rooms.

READ MORE HERE

From Indonesia to the Galapagos: El Nino Ground zero

From Singapore to South America, the winds of El Nino cause havoc. The impact may hold valuable lessons on climate change, as Insight finds out.

READ MORE HERE

Raise standards at funeral parlours, operators urge

Suggestions include guidelines for treatment of bodies, air-conditioning embalming rooms.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrity DJ Tenashar says time spent in jail was blessing in disguise

She plans to be an anti-drug ambassador and start a music programme to discover talented inmates and give them an avenue to hone their skills.

READ MORE HERE

G-20 to push ahead with digital tax for firms like Facebook

Facebook, Google, Amazon and other large technology firms face criticism for cutting their tax bills by booking profits in low-tax countries regardless of the location of the end customer, seen by many as unfair.

READ MORE HERE

The night I went deep into the forests, in search of durians

As the durian season rolls around at mid-year and year-end, some Singaporeans prefer the adventure of heading into the jungle for their durian fix instead of haggling over prices at durian stalls.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF rescues diving coach who drifted at sea for 3 days after boat sank

Mr John Low had no food and water, and was starting to hallucinate on the third day when a passing ship caught sight of him in the South China Sea.

READ MORE HERE

Papers show Japan army planned to invade S-E Asia as early as 1910

Japan's Imperial Army had set its eyes on Singapore and South-east Asia for its expansion plans from as early as 1910 - 20 years before many historians had believed.

READ MORE HERE

ChildAid 2019: He earns up to $1,000 a song

Syah Riszuan is one of three budding singers and alumni of annual charity concert ChildAid who share how they juggle school, music lessons and gigs.

READ MORE HERE

Haw Par Villa now open at night

The park has extended its operating time from 7pm to 10pm in a bid to attract more visitors.

READ MORE HERE