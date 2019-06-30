Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 30.

Worrying that there’s no significant progress at G-20 summit in Osaka: PM Lee

He warned that even as Singapore works with like-minded countries to uphold the multilateral trading system, Singaporeans must be "psychologically prepared" for the uncertainty to come.

Slimy business: Teens earn as much as $7,000 a month selling home-made gunk

Some teens earn pocket money by selling cookies. Sixteen-year-old Ang Jia Xin makes serious money by selling slime for others to squish and stretch.

Punggol neighbour woes: Help at hand for residents

Grassroots leaders are coordinating efforts with agencies to help residents in a Punggol block where a 51-year-old housewife was accused of harassing her neighbours.

Can Asean host the Fifa World Cup?

2034 may be too soon due to the bloc's varying political and economic situations, say analysts.

20 ideas to build inclusive societies

Efforts are under way around the world to build inclusive societies, to ensure no one gets left out, as countries strive to progress. The Sunday Times joins 14 other publications for a unique, global effort to showcase projects to build inclusiveness and help the disadvantaged lead meaningful lives.

Forging community ties, one friendly gesture at a time

In nurturing social bonds, everyday things which seem hardest to do have biggest impact.

Unified cashless payment system rolled out at 500 hawker stalls across Singapore

Many hawker patrons will now have an easier time paying for their dishes without fumbling with notes and coins, or figuring out which card they can use to make payments.

SIA-MAS tie-up a positive move, but merger unlikely

The first key question to address is how the proposed partnership will benefit the two airlines, says senior aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur.

CPF responds to father's request to use funds to pay for his daughter's school fees

The CPF Board said that the better approach is for Mr Lim to find other ways to finance his daughter's education.

Wildfires and power cuts plague Europeans as heatwave breaks records

Hundreds of firefighters brought wildfires under control in southern France as a stifling heatwave brought record-breaking temperatures to parts of Europe, killing at least six people.

