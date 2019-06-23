Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 23.

'Neighbour from hell' drove 6 families away from Punggol HDB block



The 51-year-old housewife who has been accused of harassing her neighbours. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Over the past two years, one Housing Board block in Punggol has seen heavy market activity. Six households on the same floor moved out - because of one woman.

Young, jobless and feeling hopeless in Singapore



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Experts flag vulnerability, struggles of a growing group of youth aged 15 to 24 in Singapore who are defined as Neet (not in education, employment or training).

Asean adopts pact to cut marine waste



South-east Asia has come under fire for not doing enough to tackle its mounting trash troubles, with single-use plastic and sub-par waste management adding to the problem. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



PM Lee noted the need for countries to work together on cross-border environment issues.

Murky waters worry Johor residents



Chickens in Kampung Murni Jaya. Johoreans say that poultry-farm waste causes rivers to be contaminated by ammonia. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The main culprits are poultry farms, oil-palm plantation mills and rubbish disposal sites, a visit by Insight finds.

US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions on Monday, says Trump



US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the White House on June 22, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The move is sure to exacerbate tensions with the Islamic republic inflamed by the downing of a US spy plane.

Long-stay patient at IMH paints art that sells for thousands



Mr Sim Kah Lim, whose paintings sell for between $1,200 and $8,000, suffers from schizophrenia and has been hospitalised at the Institute of Mental Health for the past 36 years. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Mr Sim Kah Lim, 51, paints from memory and today his paintings sell for between $1,200 and $8,000.

Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire: 1 undergoes surgery, 2nd man discharged



A massive fire broke out at a liquefied petroleum gas facility at 43 Jalan Buroh on June 21, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Migrant Workers’ Centre said in its Facebook post that it is working with the company to ensure the welfare of the workers.

PAS delegate warns Malaysia could become 'second Singapore' if Malay rights sidelined



Parti Islam SeMalaysia flags in Johor Baru in April 2018, ahead of Malaysia's 14th general election. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahir Mohamad Shahir claimed the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party poses a threat to Malays.

Low immunity among people, high mosquito population reasons for dengue surge



Singapore is in the midst of a dengue outbreak, with five reported deaths from the disease so far this year. PHOTO: ST FILE



This comes amid a spike in dengue cases around the region, which indicates that the Aedes mosquito - the carrier of the disease - may be thriving with a warmer weather pattern this year, said experts.

Head to the Southern Islands for hidden charm



Lazarus Island boasts a pristine 700m beach and is a favourite port of call for private yachts during the weekends. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI



The group of more than 10 small islands is home to a vast array of marine life that is largely unseen by the public.

