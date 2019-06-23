Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 23.
'Neighbour from hell' drove 6 families away from Punggol HDB block
Over the past two years, one Housing Board block in Punggol has seen heavy market activity. Six households on the same floor moved out - because of one woman.
Young, jobless and feeling hopeless in Singapore
Experts flag vulnerability, struggles of a growing group of youth aged 15 to 24 in Singapore who are defined as Neet (not in education, employment or training).
Asean adopts pact to cut marine waste
PM Lee noted the need for countries to work together on cross-border environment issues.
Murky waters worry Johor residents
The main culprits are poultry farms, oil-palm plantation mills and rubbish disposal sites, a visit by Insight finds.
US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions on Monday, says Trump
The move is sure to exacerbate tensions with the Islamic republic inflamed by the downing of a US spy plane.
Long-stay patient at IMH paints art that sells for thousands
Mr Sim Kah Lim, 51, paints from memory and today his paintings sell for between $1,200 and $8,000.
Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire: 1 undergoes surgery, 2nd man discharged
Migrant Workers’ Centre said in its Facebook post that it is working with the company to ensure the welfare of the workers.
PAS delegate warns Malaysia could become 'second Singapore' if Malay rights sidelined
Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahir Mohamad Shahir claimed the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party poses a threat to Malays.
Low immunity among people, high mosquito population reasons for dengue surge
This comes amid a spike in dengue cases around the region, which indicates that the Aedes mosquito - the carrier of the disease - may be thriving with a warmer weather pattern this year, said experts.
Head to the Southern Islands for hidden charm
The group of more than 10 small islands is home to a vast array of marine life that is largely unseen by the public.