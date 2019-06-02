Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 2.

Key highlights of Shangri-La Dialogue



The three-day dialogue, held at the Shangri-La hotel, comes at a time of heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at how US-China ties took centrestage at the event on Saturday, as well as other key takeaways.

Singapore leaders offer condolences on death of former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono



Former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono accompanies the casket of his wife Ani as it arrives at the Indonesian embassy in Singapore on June 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Mrs Yudhoyono, 66, who had been treated for leukaemia at the National University Hospital since February this year, died on Saturday.

Shangri-La Dialogue: Dealing with cyber threats requires greater partnership, say cyber defence chiefs



Mr David Koh, chief executive of Singapore's Cyber Security Agency, taking his leave after the special session “Cyber-Capability Development: Defence Implications” at the Shangri-La Dialogue on June 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



As malicious cyber attacks increasingly target civilian arenas like finance or healthcare, preparing for them requires a mindset change on the part of cyber security agencies.

ST editor Warren Fernandez elected president of World Editors Forum



Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, delivers his speech at the Wan-Ifra Publish Asia Awards on May 8, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



He was voted in for a two-year term by the Board of the World Editors Forum at their annual meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former ISD director Tjong Yik Min dies at age 67



The wake of Mr Tjong Yik Min at Singapore Funeral Parlour on June 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last November and had suffered from heart problems in recent months.

Working in the gig economy: Short-term gain, long-term pain?



Gig economy companies like Gojek are changing the nature of work. Jobs are enabled by these companies, which use technology to bring together services, providers and hirers. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The appeal of jobs in the food-delivery and ride-hailing industries lies in a variety of factors, including their almost non-existent barrier to entry. But are these jobs sustainable in the long term?

$1,379 a month for retirement in Singapore: Too much or too little?



Mr Chow Yit Keong, 66, outside his one-room rental flat. The retired odd-job worker gets by on about $500 a month. A study out last month suggests that he may need more money if he wants to be able to thrive in his golden years, rather than just survive. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Social workers and other observers agree that while $1,379 sets a reasonable basic benchmark for the average Singaporean, the sums seniors need vary from person to person.

Mobility scooter rider crashes into glass door at interchange



Screen grabs of a video posted on SBS Transit's Facebook page show the rider hitting one of a pair of glass doors at Toa Payoh bus interchange before they can fully open. She then appears to wheel the scooter away. PHOTO: SBS TRANSIT/FACEBOOK



In a video posted on SBS Transit's Facebook page, the woman is seen hitting one of a pair of sliding glass doors before they can fully open as she is passing through the doorway.

Efforts stepped up to fight dengue



Chai Chee Road resident Zainodin Mohamad, 56, and his wife, Madam Sumarni Surana, 55, checking their kitchen for potential mosquito breeding habitats. The Chai Chee Road area is the third largest dengue cluster in Singapore. The first two are in Woodlands. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The number of weekly reported dengue cases has been on an upward trend as Singapore enters its warmer months, with the figure tripling over the past nine weeks, said the National Environment Agency.

No passport required: What you can do in Singapore during June school holidays

No plans for the June school holidays? No worries. The Sunday Times plays tourist in Singapore and shows you new ways to enjoy your own backyard.

