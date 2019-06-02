Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 2.
Key highlights of Shangri-La Dialogue
The Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at how US-China ties took centrestage at the event on Saturday, as well as other key takeaways.
Singapore leaders offer condolences on death of former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono
Mrs Yudhoyono, 66, who had been treated for leukaemia at the National University Hospital since February this year, died on Saturday.
Shangri-La Dialogue: Dealing with cyber threats requires greater partnership, say cyber defence chiefs
As malicious cyber attacks increasingly target civilian arenas like finance or healthcare, preparing for them requires a mindset change on the part of cyber security agencies.
ST editor Warren Fernandez elected president of World Editors Forum
He was voted in for a two-year term by the Board of the World Editors Forum at their annual meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.
Former ISD director Tjong Yik Min dies at age 67
He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last November and had suffered from heart problems in recent months.
Working in the gig economy: Short-term gain, long-term pain?
The appeal of jobs in the food-delivery and ride-hailing industries lies in a variety of factors, including their almost non-existent barrier to entry. But are these jobs sustainable in the long term?
$1,379 a month for retirement in Singapore: Too much or too little?
Social workers and other observers agree that while $1,379 sets a reasonable basic benchmark for the average Singaporean, the sums seniors need vary from person to person.
Mobility scooter rider crashes into glass door at interchange
In a video posted on SBS Transit's Facebook page, the woman is seen hitting one of a pair of sliding glass doors before they can fully open as she is passing through the doorway.
Efforts stepped up to fight dengue
The number of weekly reported dengue cases has been on an upward trend as Singapore enters its warmer months, with the figure tripling over the past nine weeks, said the National Environment Agency.
No passport required: What you can do in Singapore during June school holidays
No plans for the June school holidays? No worries. The Sunday Times plays tourist in Singapore and shows you new ways to enjoy your own backyard.