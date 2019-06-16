Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, June 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, June 16.

From whole grains to less sugar, Singaporeans are eating healthier

A push to eat more wholegrains and veggies. A blitz to cut down on oil and sugar intake. And now, the target is trans fats. Insight looks at the effort to get Singaporeans eating healthier.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: Shanmugam on the law against fake news and the vocal minority

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam isn't one to shy away from tackling the hard issues of politics and policies.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong braces for huge rally after leader climbdown over extradition Bill

Organisers are hoping for another mammoth turnout as they vowed to keep pressure on chief executive Carrie Lam, who suspended work on the hugely divisive Bill on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Want to rent a luxury home for $1,000 a night?

Landed property owners who list on Airbnb may earn good money but risk breaking the law.

READ MORE HERE

Govt to partner Singaporeans in new ways to design policies together, says Heng Swee Keat in setting out 4G leaders' plans

Beyond doing so, the Government will work with Singaporeans to create a shared future where everyone will have a part to play, said DPM Heng.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia sex video scandal a test of Mahathir's partnership with Anwar

Against a backdrop of a strained Anwar-Azmin dynamic in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat, this unfolding sex scandal could spell more political grief for Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the new stay-at-home parent: Dad

According to the Manpower Ministry's Labour Force in Singapore report, there were about 1,500 stay-at-home fathers in 2017, up from around 700 a decade earlier.

READ MORE HERE

Fire breaks out at Tang Plaza; 200 people evacuated, no reported injuries

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire involved electrical wires.

READ MORE HERE

Paris' Notre-Dame holds first mass since devastating blaze

Priests and worshippers wore hard hats to protect themselves against possible falling debris.

READ MORE HERE

Italian director Franco Zeffirelli dies, aged 96

Internationally, he is best known for having directed the 1968 film version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

READ MORE HERE