Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 7.

Call for public to do more in dengue fight as infections rise



Although the overall dengue situation seems to be escalating, National Environment Agency's director-general of public health Chew Ming Fai said more than half of the 550 dengue clusters that emerged in the first half of the year have since been eliminated. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



With prime breeding season starting, NEA urges people to keep homes mosquito-free.

Special report: What's eating Hong Kong?



The protesters broke into the Parliament chambers of the Legislative Council building last Monday. They organised themselves into groups, some helping with logistics or serving as medics, while others provided reinforcements to those on the front line. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The violent protests that rocked Hong Kong were due to an extradition Bill, but issues such as unaffordable housing and increasing inequality are feeding the turmoil.

Speeding PMD riders: Too fast and too reckless



The speed meter used by The Sunday Times team clocking a PMD user going at 27.7kmh on a crowded footpath, where the speed limit is 10kmh. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Every rider on a personal mobility device broke the speed limit on the footpath. This was what The Sunday Times saw at four locations over three days.

Shopkeepers bemoan loss of business after Ang Mo Kio fire



The aftermath of the fire at Block 720 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, on July 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



A foot reflexology centre lost about 50 per cent of its usual business. Meanwhile, affected shop owners and employees have to cope with the lack of Internet service and for some, electricity.

Singapore luxury units see more interest from foreigners



The buzz over high-end freehold Boulevard 88 in Orchard Boulevard helped boost the number of caveats lodged for luxury apartments in the prime district or Core Central Region by 19 per cent in the first half of the year. PHOTO: CDL



Political and social tensions in the region are sparking renewed interest from ultra-high-net-worth foreign investors for luxury apartments in prime districts here.

Drones: Boon or bane?



A drone used to inspect the tunnel of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line. Drones are used by many government agencies for inspection.ST PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, JAMIE KOH



Drone sightings are not common at Changi Airport, so when one showed up unannounced on the night of June 18, there were serious concerns.

Russian consort reveals royal life with Sultan of Kelantan on Instagram



Sultan Muhammad V and his wife Oksana Voevodina, who now also goes by Rihana Oksana Petra. PHOTO: RIHANAPETRA/INSTAGRAM



Former Miss Moscow Oksana Voevodina goes online with details of love life, confirming speculation last year that the then-King of Malaysia had taken a Russian wife.

Kampong Glam events boost visitor numbers



Models at the outdoor fashion show in Kampong Glam yesterday. The show featured designs inspired by the architectural features and history of the precinct, using textiles sourced from merchants in Arab Street. The event was part of the Great Singapore Sale. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Bazaar, live cultural performances among activities to be held from now till July 14.

Summer heartbreak? All these celebrity couples broke up last week



Less than two years after their wedding, on June 26, Song Joong-ki (right), 33, officially filed for divorce from Song Hye-kyo, 37. PHOTO: REUTERS



The spate of break-ups is causing a flurry of celebrity couples to post love declarations and "we are very much together" pictures to refute whispers that their unions might also be crumbling.

Harry, Meghan hold private christening for baby Archie



The official Christening photo featuring Harry and Meghan holding son Archie, flanked by (from left) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. PHOTO: AFP



The couple posted a group portrait of them with guests including Prince William, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a drawing room at the Windsor Castle.

