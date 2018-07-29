Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 29.

7 opposition parties discuss forming a new coalition, invite former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock to be leader

The Singapore Democratic Party hosted a meeting where party chief Chee Soon Juan proposed that Dr Tan lead the coalition, given his experience and leadership.

READ MORE HERE

Man threatens to blow up pawnshop after failed robbery attempt outside Boon Lay MRT station

The police are looking for the suspect, who had entered the pawnshop and allegedly threatened the staff with a knife and what appeared to be a fake gun.

READ MORE HERE

Police looking into alleged harassment of NUS intern by local tech firm director

The director was accused of inappropriate conduct towards the student, having allegedly offered her twice the usual allowance if she accompanied him on a business trip without telling the school.

READ MORE HERE

SIA's new Singapore-Newark service: Getting comfy for world's longest flight

From offering healthier menus to choosing conducive lights for sleep, Singapore Airlines is sparing no effort for its new non-stop flight, which covers 16,700km in 19 hours.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: Her list of ex-students reads like a who's who of Singapore

Mrs Lee Gek Kim, a 50-year teaching veteran who has taught the likes of DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, has penned a book to encourage her peers.

READ MORE HERE

Laos dam collapse evacuees grapple with uncertain road home

Flood survivors in evacuation centres wonder when they can head back to villages most of them had never planned on leaving - and if they can ever feel safe at home again.

READ MORE HERE

Is Singapore ready for cyber warfare?

On the heels of the SingHealth data breach, Insight investigates if the country is ready for cyber warfare, even as it works towards becoming a Smart Nation.

READ MORE HERE

Inclusivity is a top area of concern for the young, says National Youth Council

According to an ongoing conversation to engage them on national issues, youths want society to look beyond identity categories like race and social class.

READ MORE HERE

Little India clinic under scrutiny over alleged safety breaches

The Health Ministry is looking into the clinic, which performs health screenings for foreign workers, after a video clip showed alleged medical and safety breaches.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg sued after stock crash 'shocked' market

They were sued over a disappointing earnings announcement by the social media giant that wiped out about US$120 billion (S$163.43 billion) of shareholder wealth.

READ MORE HERE