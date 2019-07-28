Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 28

Universities' billion dollar reserves: No easy answer to how much is enough



NUS and NTU are two of the three universities in a list by the Straits Times of the top 10 wealthiest charities by donations and their business subsidiaries. SUTD is also on the list. PHOTOS: ST FILE



But smaller charities have to vie against universities with their well-staffed fund-raising drives.

READ MORE HERE

How well do you age?



Bone loss, facial tissues sagging and formation of jowls come with ageing as people lose facial fullness when fat pads shrink. PHOTOS: ISTOCKPHOTO, FACEAPP



FaceApp, which uses ageing filters to predict how one might look in the future, may have raised privacy concerns, but some users are more alarmed about how old the app makes them look.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong protests: Clashes break out between activists and police at Yuen Long MTR station



Protesters gathering at Yuen Long MTR station as they prepare to face off against police officers, on July 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Thousands had gathered in Yuen Long to rally against last Sunday's attack by suspected thugs.

READ MORE HERE

Why school's 'in' at work: More embracing programme combining job and study



The scheme, which was until recently known as the Earn and Learn Programme, is a key part of a national drive to send the signal that job experience is as important as, if not sometimes more vital than, holding a degree that may be irrelevant to the needs of workplaces. ST PHOTOS: SHINTARO TAY, ONG WEE JIN



Bosses, trainees and even parents are warming to the idea of on-the-job experience and study instead of the traditional diploma-to-degree path. Insight takes a look at what's behind the shift.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: When an e-scooter crashed into Public Transport Council chairman Richard Magnus



Mr Richard Magnus started as a legal officer during Singapore's early days of independence, then moved to the judiciary and rose to become the Subordinate - now known as State - Courts' senior district judge. After retiring from the bench in 2008, he went on to other high-profile roles. He is the current chairman of the Public Transport Council. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Richard Magnus' 50 years in public service have seen him serving as judge and regulator.

READ MORE HERE

Crafting a new chapter as East meets West again

A new global order is unfolding; and efforts should be made to make it truly cosmopolitan.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore does not exploit WTO provisions for developing nations



Mr Trump said that Singapore, China and other rich countries are unfairly taking advantage of their self-declared status as developing countries to gain preferential treatment in the WTO.

PHOTO: AFP



MTI responds after Trump lashes out at some 'developing' countries that enjoy unfair gains.

READ MORE HERE

3 Singapore-based companies among top earners on this year's Fortune Global 500 list



Oil trader Trafigura Group, agribusiness giant Wilmar International and electronics manufacturer Flextronics Manufacturing were also on the Fortune Global 500 list last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Independent oil trader Trafigura Group, agribusiness giant Wilmar International and electronics manufacturer Flextronics Manufacturing had made last year's list as well.

READ MORE HERE

Huawei stores re-open, $54-smartphone no longer on sale



A sign outside a Huawei store in Jem telling customers that the Huawei Y6 Pro being sold at $54 is now out of stock, on July 27, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



All 11 Huawei concept stores have reopened but are no longer carrying the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 on promotion.

READ MORE HERE

I like being challenged, I have full faith in myself, says Joseph Schooling despite his world championship flop



Joseph Schooling during the 100m butterfly heats at the Fina World Championships on Friday, where he clocked 52.93sec. He was ranked 24th and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. PHOTO: SIMONE CASTROVILLARI



The Olympic swim champ vows to work his way back to the top.

READ MORE HERE