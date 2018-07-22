Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 22.

Operations unaffected at SingHealth clinics after cyber attack and Internet delinking for staff computers



The Specialist Outpatient Clinics at Singapore General Hospital. PHOTO: ST FILE



Staff at SingHealth's four hospitals, five national speciality centres and eight polyclinics had their Internet access temporarily delinked as part of efforts to tighten security following the cyber attack.

Ivfen, Ivfeno, and Ivfy: Why the names of 3 Singaporean siblings begin with the letters IVF



Mrs Vivien Foong and Mr Benson Foong with their three children - Ivfy (seated), Ivfeno and Ivfen (back, standing from left) at Chinese New Year in 2017. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE FOONG FAMILY



The trio were named after the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process - now a less taboo subject in Singapore - their parents went through to conceive them.

Ben Davis saga: Time to relook NS deferment criteria for team sports?



Ben Davis trains with the national team on March 20, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Mindef's criteria are that athletes must represent Singapore in international competitions like the Olympic Games, which means those in individual sports are more likely to get the nod.

More mixed marriages in Singapore amid rise in Muslim converts



Ms Li Jinghan (fourth left) with her family members (from left) Mdm Khor Chai Loo (grandmother), Mdm Lim Kim Hiang (mother), Mr Lee Soon Koon (father), Mr Muhammad Aizat Khalis Daud (husband) and Ms Li Jingrou (sister) having their reunion dinner on the eve of Chinese New Year in 2017. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



There were 775 new believers in 2017 - a 35 per cent jump from the 574 converts in 2007. The surge comes even as the number of mixed marriages within the Muslim community has grown.

SingHealth cyber attack: Bite the bullet and reboot Smart Nation

Cyber attacks have become a way of modern life and show how vulnerable Singapore's Smart Nation endeavours are to such threats, writes ST senior tech correspondent Irene Tham.

Lunch With Sumiko: Tan Min-Han fights cancer with a single draw of blood



Dr Tan Min-Han, a medical oncologist and clinical geneticist, started Lucence Diagnostics in 2016 to develop liquid biopsy technology - the next big thing in cancer detection. "Cancer can be frightening but at the same time, because it is curable if diagnosed at an earlier stage, I think there is good reason for hope," he says. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Dr Tan, 43, is a doctor, researcher, entrepreneur and the elder brother of billionaire Tan Min-Liang - co-founder of gaming hardware company Razer - all rolled into one

It Changed My Life: Power couple spread their angel wings



Mr Lim Der Shing and his wife Huang Shao-ning grew JobsCentral from a two-person start-up into a regional outfit with more than 150 staff over nearly 15 years. In 2011, they sold the employment website to a United States company and each pocketed an eight-figure sum. Now, the founders of AngelCentral want to grow the angel investing scene here. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Lim Der Shing and his wife Huang Shao-ning, the successful duo behind JobsCentral, are giving back by growing Singapore's angel investing scene.

Equal coverage but unequal premiums: Is it fair to charge women more for CareShield Life?



A local study has found that the average 60-year-old man has 22 more years ahead of him, with three of those years disabled in some way. In contrast, a woman of the same age will live 26 more years, eight of them with disability. PHOTOS: ST FILE



The reasons for higher premiums involve economics and logic, but some say a gender-based approach is unfair. Insight looks at the issue and how such perceptions could be addressed.

IMF warns G-20 that tariffs are hurting world economy as Trump threatens more



The IMF's Christine Lagarde attending a news conference in Buenos Aires. PHOTO: REUTERS



The International Monetary Fund's warning comes a day after US President Donald Trump threatened a major escalation in a dispute with China.

Pink Dot celebrates its 10th year



Close to 200 volunteers were invovled in the organisation of the lights for a Pink Dot formation. ST PHOTO: SONG TAO



Hong Lim Park was covered in a sea of pink on Saturday as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and their supporters gathered to celebrate.

