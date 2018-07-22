Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 22.
Operations unaffected at SingHealth clinics after cyber attack and Internet delinking for staff computers
Staff at SingHealth's four hospitals, five national speciality centres and eight polyclinics had their Internet access temporarily delinked as part of efforts to tighten security following the cyber attack.
Ivfen, Ivfeno, and Ivfy: Why the names of 3 Singaporean siblings begin with the letters IVF
The trio were named after the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process - now a less taboo subject in Singapore - their parents went through to conceive them.
Ben Davis saga: Time to relook NS deferment criteria for team sports?
Mindef's criteria are that athletes must represent Singapore in international competitions like the Olympic Games, which means those in individual sports are more likely to get the nod.
More mixed marriages in Singapore amid rise in Muslim converts
There were 775 new believers in 2017 - a 35 per cent jump from the 574 converts in 2007. The surge comes even as the number of mixed marriages within the Muslim community has grown.
SingHealth cyber attack: Bite the bullet and reboot Smart Nation
Cyber attacks have become a way of modern life and show how vulnerable Singapore's Smart Nation endeavours are to such threats, writes ST senior tech correspondent Irene Tham.
Lunch With Sumiko: Tan Min-Han fights cancer with a single draw of blood
Dr Tan, 43, is a doctor, researcher, entrepreneur and the elder brother of billionaire Tan Min-Liang - co-founder of gaming hardware company Razer - all rolled into one
It Changed My Life: Power couple spread their angel wings
Lim Der Shing and his wife Huang Shao-ning, the successful duo behind JobsCentral, are giving back by growing Singapore's angel investing scene.
Equal coverage but unequal premiums: Is it fair to charge women more for CareShield Life?
The reasons for higher premiums involve economics and logic, but some say a gender-based approach is unfair. Insight looks at the issue and how such perceptions could be addressed.
IMF warns G-20 that tariffs are hurting world economy as Trump threatens more
The International Monetary Fund's warning comes a day after US President Donald Trump threatened a major escalation in a dispute with China.
Pink Dot celebrates its 10th year
Hong Lim Park was covered in a sea of pink on Saturday as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and their supporters gathered to celebrate.