Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 21

Singapore's full-year growth could be lower than forecast: MTI





The forecast stands at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, and may be downgraded further. PHOTO: ST FILE





The forecast stands at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent. The revised figure will be announced with preliminary growth estimates next month.

Hong Kong braces for fresh anti-government march





Pro-government supporters attend a rally to call for an end to violence in Hong Kong, July 20, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS





Sunday's rally - which will follow a now well-trodden route through the main island's streets - will be the seventh weekend in a row that protesters have come out en masse.

Half of 10 biggest charities in Singapore have business units





The National University of Singapore is the Republic’s most successful fund-raiser, collecting $227 million in donations in its financial year that ended in March last year. ST FILE PHOTO





While the businesses have existed for years, a spotlight is being trained on charities with subsidiaries as the Commissioner of Charities reviews guidelines to "better protect charities' interests when they embark on business activities".

Preparing for a downturn: Amid trade war fallout, Singapore economy has plenty of ammunition





Singapore is a major producer of electronics and semiconductors, both of which have been hit by trade war uncertainties. PHOTO: ST FILE





Economists believe Singapore has enough ammunition to roll out measures such as a stimulus package - apart from potentially easing monetary policy - but say there may not be an immediate need for one.

Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen





The Singapore lawyer for the Sultan of Kelantan has confirmed that the Sultan divorced Russian-born Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko in June 2019. PHOTO: RIHANAPETRA/INSTAGRAM





Ms Oksana Voevodina earlier insisted she is still married to the former Malaysian king, days after news emerged that the couple had divorced.

Britain calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture





The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at an undisclosed location. PHOTO: REUTERS





Iran's action in the global oil trade’s most important waterway has been viewed in the West as a major escalation after three months of confrontation that has already taken Iran and the US to the brink of war.

What now for PKR's infighting - retreat or escalation?





Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim with his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, his right-hand man Rafizi Ramli (left) and Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali in September 2018. PHOTO: BERNAMA





The question now is whether deputy party president Azmin Ali heeds Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's call to end the infighting, says Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.

More polytechnic graduates reading law, medicine





A spokesman for the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine said it currently has about 50 students across the five years of studies who came from polytechnics. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





For decades, law and medicine courses here have been filled with top junior college graduates, but universities say this demographic is starting to change.

9 credit card mistakes millennials make, and how to avoid them





ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO





Applying for a credit card is one of the key rites of passage for young people on their journey to adulthood, and never more so than in Singapore, it seems.

International Champions Cup: Football fever hits Singapore





Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (right) celebrating after scoring the only goal of the game against Inter Milan at the National Stadium last night. The match attracted a sold-out crowd of more than 52,000. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





It was a red-letter day for Manchester United fans as the English giants carved out a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the National Stadium in the opening match of the International Champions Cup.

