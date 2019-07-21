Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 21

Singapore's full-year growth could be lower than forecast: MTI
The forecast stands at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent. The revised figure will be announced with preliminary growth estimates next month.
Hong Kong braces for fresh anti-government march
Sunday's rally - which will follow a now well-trodden route through the main island's streets - will be the seventh weekend in a row that protesters have come out en masse.
Half of 10 biggest charities in Singapore have business units
While the businesses have existed for years, a spotlight is being trained on charities with subsidiaries as the Commissioner of Charities reviews guidelines to "better protect charities' interests when they embark on business activities".
Preparing for a downturn: Amid trade war fallout, Singapore economy has plenty of ammunition
Economists believe Singapore has enough ammunition to roll out measures such as a stimulus package - apart from potentially easing monetary policy - but say there may not be an immediate need for one.
Singapore lawyer verifies Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen
Ms Oksana Voevodina earlier insisted she is still married to the former Malaysian king, days after news emerged that the couple had divorced.
Britain calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture
Iran's action in the global oil trade’s most important waterway has been viewed in the West as a major escalation after three months of confrontation that has already taken Iran and the US to the brink of war.
What now for PKR's infighting - retreat or escalation?
The question now is whether deputy party president Azmin Ali heeds Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's call to end the infighting, says Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.
More polytechnic graduates reading law, medicine
For decades, law and medicine courses here have been filled with top junior college graduates, but universities say this demographic is starting to change.
9 credit card mistakes millennials make, and how to avoid them
Applying for a credit card is one of the key rites of passage for young people on their journey to adulthood, and never more so than in Singapore, it seems.
International Champions Cup: Football fever hits Singapore
It was a red-letter day for Manchester United fans as the English giants carved out a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the National Stadium in the opening match of the International Champions Cup.