Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 15.

Singapore, France like-minded partners who agree on importance of multilateral system: PM Lee

The growing wave of populism globally means that Singapore has to work with like-minded partners, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on the final day of his visit to France.

Coming soon to Changi Airport's Jewel: Cinema, fast-food chain A&W

Shaw Theatres will operate a cinema at the mega shopping mall when it opens next year. Other tenants include A&W, famous New York burger chain Shake Shack and seafood restaurant Jumbo.

Malaysian Jho Low may have undergone facial surgery and assumed new identity to evade arrest: Report

Investigators believe the fugitive financier has changed his appearance and is slipping in and out of countries using multiple passports.

Unofficial registry of sex offenders in Singapore draws mixed views

The webpage, first put together last month, compiles a list of names, mugshots and specific crimes of sex offenders reported in the media and checks if they are still serving their sentences.

It Changed My Life: He battled against cancer four times



Caption



Mr Richard Ng, 52, who has battled the Big C four times over a 15-year-period, does not fear death anymore. His friends call him The Miracle Man.

Mind the (achievement) gap: Tracking the paths of 3 children over six years

Six years ago, three six-year-old girls from different backgrounds were interviewed. Insight revisits them to see if life has become better.

Government can do more to increase housing choices

While it is right to step in whenever prices move too far ahead of income growth, it should do more because it has greater control over property than with other goods and services, writes ST editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

VIDEO: Starting from zero: Residents of flood-hit western Japan stay put, focus on rebuilding

For nearly two decades, Mr Minoru Akiyama, 46, has been dishing up bowls of ramen at his eatery Gonbei in the heart of Mabi district in Kurashiki city, Okayama prefecture, where he is a lifelong resident.

Football: No National Service deferment for Fulham teen Ben Davis, says Mindef

The 17-year-old will have to return in December to enlist for full-time National Service after Mindef confirmed that his application for deferment was rejected.

VIDEO: World Cup: Belgium seal third spot and best finish after 2-0 win against England

A fourth-minute goal from Thomas Meunier and an 82nd-minute Eden Hazard strike condemned Gareth Southgate's England side to their second straight loss.

