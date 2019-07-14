Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, July 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 14.
Orchard Towers: From family mall to sleaze and brawls
A family-oriented mall in its early days, it is now notorious for vice activities.
Universities and mega churches among the top 10 richest charities here
Of $2.65 billion collected in 2017, religious groups took in $1 billion and educational charities netted $334 million.
Police arrest suspect for attempted armed robbery in Bedok pawnshop
Officers arrested the 67-year-old suspect along Yishun Street 22.
Young male smokers are biggest high-rise litterbugs
Seven in 10 offenders aged from 21 to 30 caught on NEA surveillance cameras are male.
Lunch With Sumiko: Keeping a 108-year-old family business alive
The Eng siblings are keeping the family business going, 108 years after their great-grandfather started it.
Facebook's $6.8b fine not harsh enough, say critics
Although details of the settlement were not announced, the fine is steep but far from devastating for Facebook.
Singapore Together: Redefining the national conversation
Is the latest citizen engagement exercise just another national conversation? Insight looks at why it's set to be different this time.
Hong Kong protesters and police clash at rally in town near Shenzhen
Though the march started and ended peacefully, tensions flared when protesters remained, and police in riot gear used pepper spray to disperse them.
Missing Zhejiang girl, 9, abducted by couple found dead in sea
The girl's mysterious disappearance almost a week ago had grabbed hearts and headlines across China.
Tennis: Simona Halep thwarts Serena Williams' history bid with Wimbledon final victory
Serena Williams' wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on.