Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 6

After spate of flight delays over a month, what's gone wrong with Scoot?



PHOTO: SCOOT



With five major flight disruptions in just over a month due to aircraft glitches, travellers are upset with how the budget airline handled the situations and customer care.

Foodcourts in Singapore: Secret to Foodfare's low prices



NTUC Foodfare chief executive Perry Ong says that for the past five to six years, Foodfare has not raised rents for many of its foodcourt tenants. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A "reverse engineering" model, involving negotiations with tenants on food prices and rental, is a key factor, said NTUC Foodfare.

Singapore needs more than just well-educated citizens and well-trained workers if it wants to succeed: PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulating Edusave Award recipient Lim Zhe Wei from Teck Ghee Primary School, who is accompanied by his mother Feng Biao Mei and sister Lim Zhi Yi. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



For the Republic to succeed, Singaporeans must be well-educated citizens, well-trained workers and have "intangible but essential values", said PM Lee Hsien Loong.

With Orchard Road becoming a no-smoking zone, could coffee shops be next?



This year's Orchard Road smoking ban and increase of the minimum legal age for smoking from 18 to 19, and progressively to 21 by 2021, are among the Government's efforts to curb smoking. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Orchard Road is a no-smoking zone, as part of the Government's crackdown on the unhealthy habit. The Sunday Times looks at the measures so far and what lies ahead.

Lunch With Sumiko: You can't be effective if you go against your instincts, says PSC chairman Lee Tzu Yang



Mr Lee Tzu Yang became chairman of the Public Service Commission in August last year. To better gauge what scholarship applicants are like, the PSC will be introducing game-based assessments which will help uncover qualities like risk tolerance, the ability to adapt and perseverance. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Mr Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Public Service Commission, talks about working in the civil service, the scholarship selection process and his impression of young Singaporeans.

Personal details of 284 KrisFlyer members disclosed due to software bug: SIA



A Singapore Airlines plane (right) at Changi Airport Terminal 2. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Personal details of over 280 KrisFlyer members may have been seen by other customers due to a software bug affecting Singapore Airlines’ website on Friday.

No breakthrough in US shutdown talks, new meeting planned



(From left) Mick Mulvaney, Kirstjen Nielsen (obscured), Mike Pence and Jared Kushner walk from the West Wing before a meeting with Congressional staffers about ending the partial government shutdown. PHOTO: REUTERS



Senior Trump administration officials and Democratic congressional staffers failed on Saturday to end a partial government shutdown, but will meet again on Sunday.

Malaysian minister Mat Sabu says his son, nabbed in a drug raid, must face the law



Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (above) confirmed local media reports that his son was arrested in an anti-vice raid on Jan 5, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Saturday that his son was picked up by the police after testing positive for drugs.

Key investment themes for 2019



Korea Exchange staff at a closing event of the 2018 stock market in Seoul on Dec 28. The end of 2018 saw global markets roiled by volatility, caused by rising interest rates and US-China trade tensions, among other things. PHOTO: REUTERS



Jitters and volatility that marked the end of 2018 have already reared their ugly heads in 2019, signalling that investors will need to stay sharp over these 12 months.

Feast on these: Trending foods in 2019



Bakery Brera in Empress Road offers four flavours of cruffins – (from left) Peanut Butter, Nutty Salted Caramel, Kaya and Lemon Curd. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Cruffins, mochi - stuffed into all sorts of sweet treats - and the gussied-up chiffon cake are among the food trends of 2019.

