Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 6.
After spate of flight delays over a month, what's gone wrong with Scoot?
With five major flight disruptions in just over a month due to aircraft glitches, travellers are upset with how the budget airline handled the situations and customer care.
Foodcourts in Singapore: Secret to Foodfare's low prices
A "reverse engineering" model, involving negotiations with tenants on food prices and rental, is a key factor, said NTUC Foodfare.
Singapore needs more than just well-educated citizens and well-trained workers if it wants to succeed: PM Lee
For the Republic to succeed, Singaporeans must be well-educated citizens, well-trained workers and have "intangible but essential values", said PM Lee Hsien Loong.
With Orchard Road becoming a no-smoking zone, could coffee shops be next?
Orchard Road is a no-smoking zone, as part of the Government's crackdown on the unhealthy habit. The Sunday Times looks at the measures so far and what lies ahead.
Lunch With Sumiko: You can't be effective if you go against your instincts, says PSC chairman Lee Tzu Yang
Mr Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Public Service Commission, talks about working in the civil service, the scholarship selection process and his impression of young Singaporeans.
Personal details of 284 KrisFlyer members disclosed due to software bug: SIA
Personal details of over 280 KrisFlyer members may have been seen by other customers due to a software bug affecting Singapore Airlines’ website on Friday.
No breakthrough in US shutdown talks, new meeting planned
Senior Trump administration officials and Democratic congressional staffers failed on Saturday to end a partial government shutdown, but will meet again on Sunday.
Malaysian minister Mat Sabu says his son, nabbed in a drug raid, must face the law
Malaysia's Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said on Saturday that his son was picked up by the police after testing positive for drugs.
Key investment themes for 2019
Jitters and volatility that marked the end of 2018 have already reared their ugly heads in 2019, signalling that investors will need to stay sharp over these 12 months.
Feast on these: Trending foods in 2019
Cruffins, mochi - stuffed into all sorts of sweet treats - and the gussied-up chiffon cake are among the food trends of 2019.