Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 27

Sunday, Jan 27.

Initiatives for terror awareness to be scaled up



At an SGSecure event at Our Tampines Hub, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam highlighted how in the years since SGSecure - the national terrorism awareness movement - was launched in 2016, three in four Singaporeans are now aware of it. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Recognising that Singaporeans have to be not just aware of the terror threat, but also committed to taking action and responsibility, the Government is upscaling its anti-terror outreach efforts.

Big dreams and hopes of settling down all dashed for actor Aloysius Pang



Actress Jayley Woo, Aloysius Pang's girlfriend, at his wake on Saturday (Jan 26). She wrote an Instagram post saying that as they were not fortunate in this life, they must be husband and wife in their next life. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



This was meant to be an important year for Aloysius Pang. It was going to be one of "major decisions" and "bolder changes", as he described in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.

How well prepared are NSmen for their tasks?



SAF regulars and NSmen taking part in an open mobilisation exercise last year. Observers are confident that NSmen are competent and qualified. PHOTO: ST FILE



The debate on whether NSmen are well-prepped for their tasks during their ICTs has come under the spotlight in the past week, following the death of Singapore actor Aloysius Pang.

Singapore bicentennial: Why 2019 is history in the making



An artist's impression of the Victoria Concert Hall site in the 14th century depicting a busy marketplace, a small cottage industry for copper or metal work and residences.

PHOTO: LIM CHEN SIAN, AARON KAO



The arrival of the British in 1819 set in motion Singapore's development into a trading port and modern metropolis. Insight looks at the significance of the bicentennial, and how it marks a chance to more fully appreciate Singapore's rich history before then.

Newly launched Wisma Geylang Serai to be a social and cultural hub for all Singaporeans: Lee Hsien Loong



Wisma Geylang Serai was conceived to be not just a symbol of heritage and nostalgia for the Malay community but a vibrant centre where all are welcomed. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Geylang Serai is no longer an enclave, but has become a well-integrated community that reflects Singapore's multiracial and multi-religious society, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Unshredded confidential papers trashed in CBD a gold mine for data thieves



Two cartons filled with documents left unattended outside a building in Bonham Street for disposal. The practice raises questions of whether businesses here are too lax about proper disposal of documents. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Firms are shoring up their defences against cyber attacks and digital data theft, but how they handle hard-copy documents has not received as much attention, said observers.

Electricity supply disrupted for nearly 1.5 hours in parts of Singapore



A power outage was experienced in parts of Singapore, including Shunfu Mart Food Centre, on Jan 26, 2019. PHOTO: ST READER



A preliminary investigation found that the incident was related to a fire at a substation in Bright Hill.

Canadian PM fires envoy to China after remarks on Huawei case



John McCallum speaking in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS



In an unprecedented move, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired his ambassador to China, who prompted a political furor with comments about Huawei's high-profile extradition case.

Who needs a cubicle? Digital nomads who live and work anywhere in the world



Mr Edmund Ng (above, at a resort in Siargao, the Philippines), director of video production and marketing company Reelmedia, has been working and travelling around South-east Asia since he founded the company in 2010. PHOTO: COURTESY OF EDMUND NG



More people are choosing to lead digitally nomadic lives - tapping technology to work remotely from anywhere in the world.

CNY snacks worth the calories



Paradise Group’s piggy tarts ($29.80 for 18 pieces, at various Paradise Group outlets). PHOTO: PARADISE GROUP



From trending flavours of mala and truffle to Instagram-worthy desserts that make the perfect centrepiece, we bring you the best of the best, and present our food critics' top picks.

