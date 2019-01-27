Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 27.
Initiatives for terror awareness to be scaled up
Recognising that Singaporeans have to be not just aware of the terror threat, but also committed to taking action and responsibility, the Government is upscaling its anti-terror outreach efforts.
Big dreams and hopes of settling down all dashed for actor Aloysius Pang
This was meant to be an important year for Aloysius Pang. It was going to be one of "major decisions" and "bolder changes", as he described in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.
How well prepared are NSmen for their tasks?
The debate on whether NSmen are well-prepped for their tasks during their ICTs has come under the spotlight in the past week, following the death of Singapore actor Aloysius Pang.
Singapore bicentennial: Why 2019 is history in the making
The arrival of the British in 1819 set in motion Singapore's development into a trading port and modern metropolis. Insight looks at the significance of the bicentennial, and how it marks a chance to more fully appreciate Singapore's rich history before then.
Newly launched Wisma Geylang Serai to be a social and cultural hub for all Singaporeans: Lee Hsien Loong
Geylang Serai is no longer an enclave, but has become a well-integrated community that reflects Singapore's multiracial and multi-religious society, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Unshredded confidential papers trashed in CBD a gold mine for data thieves
Firms are shoring up their defences against cyber attacks and digital data theft, but how they handle hard-copy documents has not received as much attention, said observers.
Electricity supply disrupted for nearly 1.5 hours in parts of Singapore
A preliminary investigation found that the incident was related to a fire at a substation in Bright Hill.
Canadian PM fires envoy to China after remarks on Huawei case
In an unprecedented move, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fired his ambassador to China, who prompted a political furor with comments about Huawei's high-profile extradition case.
Who needs a cubicle? Digital nomads who live and work anywhere in the world
More people are choosing to lead digitally nomadic lives - tapping technology to work remotely from anywhere in the world.
CNY snacks worth the calories
From trending flavours of mala and truffle to Instagram-worthy desserts that make the perfect centrepiece, we bring you the best of the best, and present our food critics' top picks.