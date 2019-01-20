Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 20.

Singapore's war on sugar: Seeking sweet spot in cutting sugar intake

Sugar consumption has gone up, putting a dent in the Health Ministry's War on Diabetes. But it is hitting back by proposing four measures to reduce sugar intake. Experts and drink companies weigh in on the matter.

Trump proposes immigration deal in exchange for wall funding in bid to end US government shutdown

Shortly before he spoke, top US Democrat and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the offer was "unacceptable" and did not "represent a good-faith effort to restore certainty to people's lives".

Lunch With Sumiko: Creative's Sim Wong Hoo is back

His Super X-Fi audio technology has been slaying the naysayers.

Vet fees too high? She spent $30,000 to treat her dog

Statistics from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore show that 141 pets were abandoned here last year. While AVA does not have a breakdown of the reasons why they were cast aside, medical cost is often one factor.

CPF Board clarifies online message suggesting 'retirement payout age' was shifted from 65 to 70 is wrong

The payout eligibility age for the Retirement Sum Scheme is 65 for those born from 1954 onwards and this has not changed since it was announced in 2007, the Central Provident Fund Board said.

Workers' Party goal of one-third of Parliament seats seen as realistic

Medium-term target achievable, say observers, but the party's performance in next GE is key.

NUS defends its promotion and tenure policies, describing them as robust

The National University of Singapore has defended its promotion and tenure policies, describing them as "robust", in response to a debate on tenureships and the need to build a Singaporean academic core.

Eco special: A growing number of people aspiring to a zero-waste lifestyle

An ambitious but hopeful goal was set by Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli when he launched Singapore's Year Towards Zero Waste.

Marie Kondo show sparks decluttering fever among Singaporeans

On local social media, the hashtags #mariekondo and #sparkjoy are trending.

Run free, Boo: World's cutest dog dies at 12 of 'heartbreak'

Boo the pomeranian, who captured hearts on the Internet after he was named the world's cutest dog, has died from "heartbreak", his owners said on Facebook.

