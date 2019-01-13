Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Jan 13.

His final gift of love: Her boyfriend was dying but she still said yes to marriage



Ms Koh Soh Kuan is hopeful that she can still go ahead with the Jan 21 registration of her marriage to Mr Pang Ming Kwong, who died on Dec 28.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Ms Koh Soh Kuan, whose hospital bedside engagement party with her terminally ill boyfriend touched many, opens up about the man she loves.

Singapore can be global hub for bridging cultures: Heng Swee Keat



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and his wife, National Heritage Board chief executive Chang Hwee Nee, watching a lion dance performance at the Chui Huay Lim Club yesterday. With them were (from left) Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan honorary secretary Woo Chee Chay, board member William Tay, vice-president Ang Chee Guan, lifetime honorary president George Quek and Chui Huay Lim Club president Teo Kiang Ang. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



With globalisation, Singaporeans are more likely to gain an advantage in cross-border negotiations, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Saudi woman who fled family is welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto



Qunun (centre) accompanied by Freeland (right) and refugee agency official Saba Abbas arrives in Toronto. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 18-year-old Saudi woman, who fled her family this week saying she feared for her life, was welcomed as a brave new Canadian when she arrived in Toronto.

Still some way to go to achieve zero-waste aim in Singapore: Observers



Singapore generated 7.7 million tonnes of waste in 2017, enough to fill 15,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. PHOTO: ST FILE



The comments come after Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli launched a campaign to get Singapore to become a zero-waste nation.

Looking back 700 years in Singapore's history to glean lessons for the future



The statue of Sir Stamford Raffles (centre) by the Singapore River has been joined by (from left) community leader Tan Tock Seng, Raffles' secretary and interpreter Munshi Abdullah, treasury chief clerk Naraina Pillai and Sang Nila Utama. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singapore's history reminds us that threats to our survival remain, but should also instil confidence that we'll thrive, says ST News Editor Zakir Hussain.

Residents of turtle and tortoise museum move to new digs in Yishun



Workers carefully transferring the red-eared terrapins into a big fibreglass tank at the back of the truck. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



About 500 animals of The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum bade farewell to their Chinese Garden abode of more than 15 years and moved to a new home.

Nun who counselled 'holy wives' of child murderer Adrian Lim was asked, 'How could you help them?'



Sister Gerard Fernandez, 80, poses for a photograph after an interview on the upcoming film made by filmmaker Chai Yee Wei on the Toa Payoh ritual murders of 1981 and death row counselling. PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



A short film on the nun who counselled inmates facing the gallows sheds new light on the last days of two "holy wives" in the Adrian Lim child murders.

Drug kingpin El Chapo spied on his wife and mistress



FBI agents read the incriminating texts drug lord El Chapo sent to his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro. PHOTOS: REUTERS



Text messages El Chapo sent to his wife and mistress painted a portrait of the crime lord as a man who relied on the women in his life to help him conduct daily operations.

7 tips on funding your children's education



Banker Dennis Chin, 38, with his wife Shyane Chong, 34, a relationship manager at a bank, and their son David, who turns two this year. The couple started planning for their first-born’s tertiary education needs when he was born. By starting earlier, they can set aside smaller amounts for savings. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Concerned about funding your children's tertiary education? Plan early and maximise returns even as you minimise risks.

Clean start to the year: How to keep your home spick and span



The recent spate of food poisoning cases in Singapore, involving caterers, restaurants and a luxe hotel, has made hygiene a top priority. PHOTO: ST FILE



With the new year in full swing and Chinese New Year coming up, here are some tips on how you can keep your home clean.

