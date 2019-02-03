Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Feb 3

Singapore gets tough on pilots who drink and fly; plans for random alcohol testing from March



Pilots at Changi Airport. CAAS said that random alcohol testing for pilots will be done discreetly and away from the public eye. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore is getting tough on pilots who drink and fly with plans for random alcohol testing from March. The Straits Times understands this will affect all departing pilots, including those from foreign airlines.

Merdeka Generation grew up together with the nation: PM



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mdm Ho Ching arriving at the tribute event for the 'Merdeka Generation' held at Gardens by the Bay. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The Merdeka Generation's story is closely intertwined with the Singapore story, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Unwed mums by choice: Despite the stigma, more single women in Singapore are going abroad for IVF



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Thirty-five-year-old Isabelle, who runs a dance enrichment school, has always longed to have a child of her own.

HIV data leak: 'I'm not dirty even though I have HIV'



Mr Adrian Tyler, 27, secured a job as a coordinator for youth programmes at Action for Aids last month. It has been nearly three years since his HIV diagnosis. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



When Adrian Tyler told his family in 2016 that he had HIV, his stepfather's response was to tell him not to store his toothbrush in the bathroom shared by the rest of the family.

SAF training deaths: Listen to what soldiers say



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



It has been almost two weeks since actor Aloysius Pang's unexpected death in a training accident during his NSman stint.

Drug abusers: Rehab v long-term imprisonment



Inmates engaging in interactive indoor recreational activities at the Changi Prison Complex. The changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act send a signal that rehabilitation, rather than punishment, is the way to tackle the problem of drug abusers. PHOTO: ST FILE



After 20 years of tackling hardcore drug abuse with long-term imprisonment, the Government has changed its approach with a bigger focus on rehabilitation. Insight looks at why this is happening now.

It Changed My Life: I always hire people who are better than me, says Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong



Mr Liew Mun Leong at his office in Changi Airport. In the background is a portrait of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, painted by French artist Jean-Pierre Blanchard. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



In 2007, Mr Liew Mun Leong - then chief executive of CapitaLand - received a staggering $20.52 million bonus for helping the property developer achieve a record profit of $2.76 billion that year.

CNY 2019: Yusheng gets porky



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



This fish salad uses bak kwa, crispy bak kwa, prosciutto ham, pork floss and pork crackling for the Year of the Pig

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau closes, but here are 7 other bao shops to get your fix



PHOTO: TANJONG RHU PAU & CONFECTIONERY



Fans of the 71-year-old Teck Kee Tanglin Pau may be upset with the sudden closure of its three outlets on Wednesday, but there are plenty of places where you can still satisfy your bao cravings. The Straits Times rounds up seven of the best bao shops - from the old-school to the hipster.

Beer stall co-owner says he got letter on alcohol licence 4 months late; SingPost wants to resolve matter



Mr Daniel Goh, said that the letter regarding the alcohol licence for his Chinatown Complex beer stall was dated Sept 6, 2018, but he only received it on Thursday. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DANIEL GOH



A letter from the police on renewing an alcohol licence appears to have taken four months after its stated date to reach the co-owner of a beer stall.

