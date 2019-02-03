Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Feb 3

Singapore gets tough on pilots who drink and fly; plans for random alcohol testing from March
Singapore is getting tough on pilots who drink and fly with plans for random alcohol testing from March. The Straits Times understands this will affect all departing pilots, including those from foreign airlines.
Merdeka Generation grew up together with the nation: PM
Unwed mums by choice: Despite the stigma, more single women in Singapore are going abroad for IVF
Thirty-five-year-old Isabelle, who runs a dance enrichment school, has always longed to have a child of her own.
HIV data leak: 'I'm not dirty even though I have HIV'
When Adrian Tyler told his family in 2016 that he had HIV, his stepfather's response was to tell him not to store his toothbrush in the bathroom shared by the rest of the family.
SAF training deaths: Listen to what soldiers say
It has been almost two weeks since actor Aloysius Pang's unexpected death in a training accident during his NSman stint.
Drug abusers: Rehab v long-term imprisonment
After 20 years of tackling hardcore drug abuse with long-term imprisonment, the Government has changed its approach with a bigger focus on rehabilitation. Insight looks at why this is happening now.
It Changed My Life: I always hire people who are better than me, says Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong
In 2007, Mr Liew Mun Leong - then chief executive of CapitaLand - received a staggering $20.52 million bonus for helping the property developer achieve a record profit of $2.76 billion that year.
CNY 2019: Yusheng gets porky
This fish salad uses bak kwa, crispy bak kwa, prosciutto ham, pork floss and pork crackling for the Year of the Pig
Teck Kee Tanglin Pau closes, but here are 7 other bao shops to get your fix
Fans of the 71-year-old Teck Kee Tanglin Pau may be upset with the sudden closure of its three outlets on Wednesday, but there are plenty of places where you can still satisfy your bao cravings. The Straits Times rounds up seven of the best bao shops - from the old-school to the hipster.
Beer stall co-owner says he got letter on alcohol licence 4 months late; SingPost wants to resolve matter
A letter from the police on renewing an alcohol licence appears to have taken four months after its stated date to reach the co-owner of a beer stall.