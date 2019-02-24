Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Feb 24

Foreign worker quota cuts: Will they finally nudge services?
Six years since the foreign manpower tap was last tightened in the service sector, businesses are being told they need to do more.
Sorry, we messed up, Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin says after a string of flight disruptions
Scoot messed up. Mr Lee Lik Hsin admits it, knows his customers are upset and is determined to regain their trust and confidence.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's train arrives in China ahead of Vietnam summit: Reports
The train arrived in the border city of Dandong after 9pm local time, though it was not known whether Kim was on on board.
Breaking the silence on suicide: A mother opens up about the loss of her teenage son
Ms Elaine Lek is attempting to broach the taboo subject to help others who are deeply vulnerable.
Many rules, fewer visitors, say Pulau Ubin islanders
They say rules spoil business and fun, while officials and others say they are necessary.
Look at Government's total social spending beyond Merdeka Generation Package: Chan Chun Sing
Instead of universal welfare, he says, the Government has opted for a targeted mode to help the most vulnerable.
Extension of US-China trade talks an extremely good sign: Experts
It shows that both countries are increasingly close to striking a deal, Chinese analysts said.
SAP schools still have important role, 40 years on: Ong Ye Kung
The Education Minister said the schools help ensure that each student cohort has a core group with an intuitive understanding of Chinese culture and history.
1.7m crocodile at Lower Seletar Reservoir caught by PUB, NParks
The Estuarine crocodile has been released into the wild.
Eleanor Lee: 7 things to know about actor Peter Yu's estranged daughter
The 19-year-old is a star in China.