Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 17.

Budget 2019: Experts predict fiscal fillip

They expect an expansionary Budget, with a projected surplus in government coffers for the 2018 financial year.

READ MORE HERE

Day in the life of a postman: Two slices of bread and a toilet break between 12 hours of work

That is the gruelling pace of a postman as The Sunday Times follows him on his rounds.

READ MORE HERE

Hyflux reorganisation plan could see heavy losses for investors

Beleaguered firm says investors and creditors would get less if it were to go into liquidation.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: S.Iswaran on making Singapore matter to the world

Much of S. Iswaran's career - in the Administrative Service, corporate world and politics - has seen him doing just that.

READ MORE HERE

3 questions on Budget 2019

These issues will be at the top of my mind as I watch Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat deliver his Budget speech tomorrow.

READ MORE HERE

Are schools blunting excellence?

Move to make sports less competitive for kids triggers debate.

READ MORE HERE

After the Thai royal storm, Princess Ubolratana's short foray into politics seems like a footnote

The confounding episode put coup-prone Thailand on the edge.

READ MORE HERE

Firm action will be taken against parties responsible for recent power outage in central Singapore: Koh Poh Koon

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said this in a Facebook post, after a visit to SP Group's Kim Chuan substation.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore legends: The art of buying art

It is possible to collect artworks by renowned Singapore artists without busting the bank. Here's how.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating pickpocketing attempt at AMK Hub taxi stand

In a video taken by a witness, a man can be seen taking a wallet out of another man's pocket as they waited in line for a taxi.

READ MORE HERE