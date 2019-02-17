Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 17.
Budget 2019: Experts predict fiscal fillip
They expect an expansionary Budget, with a projected surplus in government coffers for the 2018 financial year.
Day in the life of a postman: Two slices of bread and a toilet break between 12 hours of work
That is the gruelling pace of a postman as The Sunday Times follows him on his rounds.
Hyflux reorganisation plan could see heavy losses for investors
Beleaguered firm says investors and creditors would get less if it were to go into liquidation.
Lunch with Sumiko: S.Iswaran on making Singapore matter to the world
Much of S. Iswaran's career - in the Administrative Service, corporate world and politics - has seen him doing just that.
3 questions on Budget 2019
These issues will be at the top of my mind as I watch Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat deliver his Budget speech tomorrow.
Are schools blunting excellence?
Move to make sports less competitive for kids triggers debate.
After the Thai royal storm, Princess Ubolratana's short foray into politics seems like a footnote
The confounding episode put coup-prone Thailand on the edge.
Firm action will be taken against parties responsible for recent power outage in central Singapore: Koh Poh Koon
Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon said this in a Facebook post, after a visit to SP Group's Kim Chuan substation.
Singapore legends: The art of buying art
It is possible to collect artworks by renowned Singapore artists without busting the bank. Here's how.
Police investigating pickpocketing attempt at AMK Hub taxi stand
In a video taken by a witness, a man can be seen taking a wallet out of another man's pocket as they waited in line for a taxi.