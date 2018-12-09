Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 9.

Degree of concern: Are Singapore universities chasing rankings?



Eight academics at NUS and NTU interviewed by The Sunday Times said there is an "escalating arms race", with the two universities pursuing research talents who will help them reach even greater heights in university league tables. PHOTOS: ST FILE, HARIZ BAHARUDIN



A new National University of Singapore (NUS) scheme, offering "internationally competitive" salaries and million-dollar research grants for young academic stars, has sparked a debate on whether Singapore's two leading universities prefer foreign academics and if they have embarked on these "aggressive" recruitment schemes to chase rankings.

Theresa May expected to delay Brexit vote, demand better deal: Report



It is widely expected Theresa May will lose and ministers are concerned that the scale of defeat would be such it could bring down her government. PHOTO: AFP



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to delay Tuesday's key parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal and head to Brussels next week to demand better terms from the European Union, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Malaysia will resolve disputes based on law, says Mahathir



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that "the important thing is that Singapore agrees to a negotiation - until we finish negotiation we cannot give a final answer". PHOTO: CHINA PRESS



Singapore has said that Malaysian vessels had remained in the Republic's territorial waters off Tuas which Kuala Lumpur laid claim to recently as extension to the Johor port limits.

Singaporean woman killed in Malaysia bus crash was loving mother celebrating wedding anniversary



Ms Serina Mat Idris, 27, with her husband Ahmad Sumidja on an earlier trip to Genting in August 2018. PHOTO: MR YUSRY MAT IDRIS

Ms Serina Mat Idris and 13 other family members had been seated at the top deck of the Transtar Travel tour bus when the accident happened. READ MORE HERE Creative NDP veterans promise 'cinematic and engaging' Bicentennial showcase



The Prospegtive Perspective artwork, which uses the humble clothing peg to recreate part of the Singapore skyline. PHOTO: SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL OFFICE AND PARTNERS



They have staged four National Day Parades between them.

What's the fuss over intermittent fasting?



The intermittent fasting regimen involves fasting for certain hours of the day, or for entire days, consecutively or not. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Unless you hide under a rock or live in a cave, you will have heard of the latest lifestyle craze – intermittent fasting (IF). Members of your family are doing it, and so are your friends, gym buddies and maybe even your doctor.

Singapore court allows unwed mum’s bid to take son to London

A Singaporean woman will get to move to London with her child after the High Court allowed her appeal over that of the boy's New Zealand father.

10 tips to not make this a season of overspending



While it can be tempting to overspend during this festive season, one way to avoid doing so is to download an expense tracker app on your mobile device so you can set a budget and update it each time you make a purchase. Also, look out for promotions and deals during this seasonal period to stretch your dollar. PHOTO: ST FILE



With the Christmas lights up in Orchard Road and carols tugging at the heartstrings of mall shoppers, it is easy to get swept away with festive cheer and the year-end celebrations.

Unplanned delay helped ST photojournalist snap Trump-Kim image chosen for Time's top 2018 photos



The Straits Times executive photojournalist Kevin Lim's photo of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the back was featured in Time magazine's Top 100 Photos of 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Kevin Lim would not have got the shot if not for what seemed like a series of unfortunate events at the time. READ MORE HERE Hokkaido's charm offensive



Tourists standing in the middle of the road to get their best shot of one of the 19 sloping streets that run straight to the port in the historic district of Motomachi in Hakodate. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



Businesses took a hit when tourists shunned Hokkaido in the wake of the September earthquake.

