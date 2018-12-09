Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 9.
Degree of concern: Are Singapore universities chasing rankings?
A new National University of Singapore (NUS) scheme, offering "internationally competitive" salaries and million-dollar research grants for young academic stars, has sparked a debate on whether Singapore's two leading universities prefer foreign academics and if they have embarked on these "aggressive" recruitment schemes to chase rankings.
Theresa May expected to delay Brexit vote, demand better deal: Report
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to delay Tuesday's key parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal and head to Brussels next week to demand better terms from the European Union, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Unless you hide under a rock or live in a cave, you will have heard of the latest lifestyle craze – intermittent fasting (IF). Members of your family are doing it, and so are your friends, gym buddies and maybe even your doctor.
