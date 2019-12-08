Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 8.

Singapore and United States sign pact to set up RSAF fighter training detachment in Guam



A photo taken on Nov 22, 2016, shows a Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter during a preview of Exercise Vigilant Shield. PHOTO: ST FILE



The permanent fighter training presence at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam will be the RSAF's sixth long-term unit overseas and the closest geographically to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Reforming the disciplinary process for doctors



Senior Minister of State for Health and Law Edwin Tong attended sessions with doctors following the appointment of the work group in March. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Before he entered politics, Senior Minister of State for Health and Law Edwin Tong had already been unhappy with the disciplinary process for doctors.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim risks top job with PKR disunity





Delegates allied to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Azmin Ali leaving the PKR Congress on Dec 7, 2019. ST PHOTO: SHANNON TEOH



The current state of affairs looks set to split lawmakers within the party.

READ MORE HERE

RWS says it's not aware of incident in viral dolphin video



A screengrab of the video clip, showing a dolphin swimming towards the side of the tank and slamming its head against the wall. SCREENGRAB: EMPTY THE TANKS/FACEBOOK



NParks' animal and veterinary service team finds no 'abnormal' behaviour at Dolphin Island.

READ MORE HERE

Fire-hit Australia prepares for further pain



Firefighters trying to protect residential areas from encroaching bush fires in Central Coast, north of Sydney, yesterday. Sydney has experienced record levels of hazardous air pollution from the fires. PHOTO: AFP



Blazes raging across Australia's south-east are expected to worsen as the country enters the hotter months.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Still time to get Joseph Schooling 'trim and fit'



Despite looking heavier than usual at the SEA Games, Joseph Schooling managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics to defend his title next year. Nevertheless, national training centre head coach Gary Tan is pleased with his 100m fly gold-winning performance, saying: "That's the fight that we've been missing for a while." PHOTO: SNOC



The talk of the town this week has been Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling, but it is not only his sensational comeback victory in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday that is setting social media abuzz.

READ MORE HERE

Creative solutions key to growing agri-food sector





Strawberries growing in Sustenir Agriculture’s R&D laboratory at one-north business park. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



From robot bees to AI-powered farms, firms are betting on the greenfield agri-food innovation sector in Asia.

READ MORE HERE

Best dishes of 2019

From Basque burnt cheesecakes to plant-based meats, from murtabak stuffed with veal bone marrow to a rocking char siew, Singapore's food scene buzzed like never before in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Compulsory simulator training for learner drivers, motorcyclists from Dec 16



A photo from Feb 7, 2018, shows simulation training facilities at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi. PHOTO: ST FILE



The training is only available at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Financial literacy for kids



Mr Teo Cher Hwa and his wife, Ms Chew Chiou Pyng, playing Monopoly with their daughter Poh Huan at home. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Teach financial literacy to children through everyday activities, though it can be challenging to explain the value of money in a cashless society.

READ MORE HERE