Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 8.
Singapore and United States sign pact to set up RSAF fighter training detachment in Guam
The permanent fighter training presence at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam will be the RSAF's sixth long-term unit overseas and the closest geographically to Singapore.
Reforming the disciplinary process for doctors
Before he entered politics, Senior Minister of State for Health and Law Edwin Tong had already been unhappy with the disciplinary process for doctors.
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim risks top job with PKR disunity
The current state of affairs looks set to split lawmakers within the party.
RWS says it's not aware of incident in viral dolphin video
NParks' animal and veterinary service team finds no 'abnormal' behaviour at Dolphin Island.
Fire-hit Australia prepares for further pain
Blazes raging across Australia's south-east are expected to worsen as the country enters the hotter months.
SEA Games: Still time to get Joseph Schooling 'trim and fit'
The talk of the town this week has been Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling, but it is not only his sensational comeback victory in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday that is setting social media abuzz.
Creative solutions key to growing agri-food sector
From robot bees to AI-powered farms, firms are betting on the greenfield agri-food innovation sector in Asia.
Best dishes of 2019
From Basque burnt cheesecakes to plant-based meats, from murtabak stuffed with veal bone marrow to a rocking char siew, Singapore's food scene buzzed like never before in 2019.
Compulsory simulator training for learner drivers, motorcyclists from Dec 16
The training is only available at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.
Financial literacy for kids
Teach financial literacy to children through everyday activities, though it can be challenging to explain the value of money in a cashless society.