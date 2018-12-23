Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 23.
At least 20 die when tsunami hits beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia
"There is a possibility the tsunami occurred due to an underwater landslide caused by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.
Condo fines - not so fine?
Park properly in condos or you may get slapped with hefty wheel clamp release fees. But are management corporations (MCs) allowed to issue punitive fines?
Family life takes shape for gay couple after adoption ruling
They hope to finalise adoption of son, get citizenship for him, enrol him in school.
My last job is ensuring a strong 5G team: ESM Goh Chok Tong
"I'm a strong believer in managed political succession," Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said, adding that he hopes to help current leaders bring in new blood before he retires.
Lunch With Sumiko: Taha Bouqdib on how he fell in love with tea
Taha Bouqdib's father wanted him to join the military. He chose tea, and TWG Tea is now a global brand.
19 people to watch in 2019
These newsmakers are expected to be under the spotlight next year, both in Singapore and overseas.
It Changed My Life: His heart stopped on Christmas Day 1999
For the last 19 years, Michael Poh has spent Christmas Eve attending midnight mass in church.
Causes Week 2018: Angels in homes and hospitals
Hairstylists give free haircuts to elderly patients in a hospital, a band plays for residents of nursing homes, while needy seniors will get new pillows from a social service organisation.
Best and worst of 2018 in entertainment, the arts and lifestyle
Check out this year's hits and misses in film, music, literature, drama and more.
Prime picture spots for New Year's Eve fireworks - that are free
When it comes to ushering in the new year, the fireworks extravaganza that is part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, set against the picturesque city skyline, is traditionally the biggest show in town.