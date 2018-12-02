Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 2.
Clubs' barring of maids: 'Good, old-timey discrimination?'
In the latest episode, actor Nicholas Bloodworth, 33, posted on Facebook to protest against the treatment of his brother's Filipino maid Mary at the Singapore Cricket Club.
Kampung Admiralty snags top accolade at World Architecture Festival
Kampung Admiralty by Woha Architects beat 535 projects from 57 countries to snag the top prize at the awards, considered the Oscars of the architectural world.
Panel: Be willing to pay more to lift low-wage workers' income
Low-wage workers are underpaid and Singaporeans should be prepared to pay more - for things like hawker food and cleaning services - to help lift their incomes, former labour chief Lim Boon Heng said.
E-cigarette company, industrial cannabis grower set up base here
E-cigarette company Juul Labs, accused of fanning the flames of the underage smoking epidemic in the United States, has set up its regional headquarters in Singapore, but it says it won't sell the banned product here.
Singaporeans in France told to avoid large gatherings as 'yellow vest' violence over fuel tax hike continues
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday advised Singaporeans who are either travelling to or already in France to stay away from large gatherings, as anti-government protesters pour into the Champs-Elysees, a popular shopping avenue in Paris, this weekend.
Trump, Xi chew over trade war at high-stakes dinner
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a high-stakes dinner on Saturday to try to pull the world’s top two economies from the brink of a full-fledged trade war.
China and US infrastructure funding initiatives both welcomed, says PM Lee
Infrastructure funding programmes like China's Belt and Road Initiative and the US' Better Utilisation of Investment Leading to Development (Build) Act are welcomed, especially by developing countries in Asia, because most countries and international financial institutions are not able to pay for needed infrastructure on their own, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Group of 20 leaders' summit on Saturday.
Singapore team helping with rule book for global action
A 20-strong contingent will represent Singapore in Poland's southern city of Katowice this month, with representatives from various sectors of government including the environment, foreign affairs, energy and transport, and trade and industry.
It Changed My Life: Flying high through the burning pain
Aviation consultant Priveen Naidu Raj's spirituality and friends saw him through health problems and divorce.
Joseph Schooling dating Malaysian former national swimmer?
Malaysian former national swimmer Christina Loh posted a photo with Joseph Schooling on Instagram on Nov 19 and Schooling responded with three heart emojis on her Instagram post.