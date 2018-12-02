Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 2.

Clubs' barring of maids: 'Good, old-timey discrimination?'



The Singapore Cricket Club (above), the Tanglin Club and the British Club do not allow maids on their premises. The British Club does make an exception if there is an event for maids.



In the latest episode, actor Nicholas Bloodworth, 33, posted on Facebook to protest against the treatment of his brother's Filipino maid Mary at the Singapore Cricket Club.

Kampung Admiralty snags top accolade at World Architecture Festival



The 11-storey Kampung Admiralty is the first Housing Board project to co-locate childcare and senior centres in one integrated development, aimed at encouraging inter-generational bonding.PHOTO: ST FILE



Kampung Admiralty by Woha Architects beat 535 projects from 57 countries to snag the top prize at the awards, considered the Oscars of the architectural world.

Panel: Be willing to pay more to lift low-wage workers' income



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Low-wage workers are underpaid and Singaporeans should be prepared to pay more - for things like hawker food and cleaning services - to help lift their incomes, former labour chief Lim Boon Heng said.

E-cigarette company, industrial cannabis grower set up base here



Five months after the ban took effect, Juul Labs registered its office in the Central Business District, showed Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST



E-cigarette company Juul Labs, accused of fanning the flames of the underage smoking epidemic in the United States, has set up its regional headquarters in Singapore, but it says it won't sell the banned product here.

Singaporeans in France told to avoid large gatherings as 'yellow vest' violence over fuel tax hike continues



Demonstrators hold a banner reading "people in dire straits, let's kill the bourgeois" during a protest against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on Dec 1, 2018.PHOTO: AFP



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday advised Singaporeans who are either travelling to or already in France to stay away from large gatherings, as anti-government protesters pour into the Champs-Elysees, a popular shopping avenue in Paris, this weekend.

Trump, Xi chew over trade war at high-stakes dinner



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G-20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 1, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a high-stakes dinner on Saturday to try to pull the world’s top two economies from the brink of a full-fledged trade war.

China and US infrastructure funding initiatives both welcomed, says PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "It is beyond the means of governments to fund all the infrastructure they need. International financial institutions like the World Bank will have a role to play but they won't have enough resources either." ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Infrastructure funding programmes like China's Belt and Road Initiative and the US' Better Utilisation of Investment Leading to Development (Build) Act are welcomed, especially by developing countries in Asia, because most countries and international financial institutions are not able to pay for needed infrastructure on their own, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Group of 20 leaders' summit on Saturday.

Singapore team helping with rule book for global action



Mr Masagos Zulkifli at the Stamford Detention Tank, which can hold up to 38,000 cubic m of storm water, an amount equivalent to 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools, on Friday. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A 20-strong contingent will represent Singapore in Poland's southern city of Katowice this month, with representatives from various sectors of government including the environment, foreign affairs, energy and transport, and trade and industry.

It Changed My Life: Flying high through the burning pain



Mr Priveen Naidu Raj had helped start AirAsia in Singapore. He later left the airline to become a polytechnic lecturer. He subsequently founded a branding outfit for the aviation industry, which he sold to a corporation for a handsome profit. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Aviation consultant Priveen Naidu Raj's spirituality and friends saw him through health problems and divorce.

Joseph Schooling dating Malaysian former national swimmer?



Joseph Schooling and Malaysian former national swimmer Christina Loh in a photo taken on Nov 19. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/CHRISTINALOH95



Malaysian former national swimmer Christina Loh posted a photo with Joseph Schooling on Instagram on Nov 19 and Schooling responded with three heart emojis on her Instagram post.

