Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 16

Global action plan to limit global warming adopted by almost 200 nations after marathon talks
A global action plan to deal with climate change was adopted by almost 200 nations on Saturday night, a day after talks were scheduled to conclude, following a two-week marathon involving delegates spending days and nights poring over the fine print.
Case of Anthony Ler: Victim Annie Leong’s mum not bitter, says family friend
For the last 17 years, Madam Chin Chooi Ling has taken the same lift and walked down the same Housing Board corridor to her flat. long-time residents of the block said Madam Chin has lived there for over 20 years with her husband and son.
The 2018 Life Power List: Top 10 names in Singapore's entertainment, lifestyle and arts scene
And top of the heap is Singapore-born Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, whose bestseller spawned the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the last decade. Find out who else shook up the arts, entertainment and lifestyle scenes here this year.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.