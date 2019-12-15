Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 15

Public agencies have 72 hours to decide to notify people affected by data breach under new data security rules





The updated Instruction Manual 8, which will take effect within the next year, follows recommendations aimed at sharpening existing data protection practices. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO





Those who fail to comply with the rules could face penalties including fines of up to $5,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Man seeks to evict 'noisy' neighbours from flat below his





Mr Daniel See, 29, pointing to a closed-circuit television camera which was installed as instructed by the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunal to capture any noise and activity in his Bukit Panjang flat. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



This is after Mr Daniel See's neighbours failed to comply with dispute resolution tribunal's orders.

All is not well in embalming world





Some of the tools used in embalming. Besides pumping the embalming fluid into the deceased, embalmers also make incisions, drain off blood, massage stiffened muscles, trim long nails and hair, clean and dress the body, and apply make-up. ST PHOTOS: SHINTARO TAY





Not all embalmers are certified, and botched jobs are not uncommon, say industry insiders.

SDP told to put up correction alongside two posts and online article on PMET employment





Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo ordered, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, the addition of a correction note to SDP's Facebook posts and an article on its website. PHOTO: GOV.SG



The Government has, for the third time, invoked a fake news law, taking issue with two Facebook posts and an article by the Singapore Democratic Party on manpower matters.

How Ann Wee spent her last night with volunteers





Mrs Ann Wee, a pioneer of social work education in Singapore, chatting with Pioneer Generation Office ambassadors at her home the evening before she died. PHOTO: MANDAKINI ARORA



Historian Mandakini Arora spent time with the pioneer of social work education in Singapore on the evening before she passed away.

5,000 more tickets to Bicentennial Experience up for grabs as exhibition welcomes 700,000th visitor





Manpower Minister Josephine Teo (second from right) with the Bicentennial's 700,000th visitor, Mr Roger Lim, as well as his girlfriend Ms Michelle Liew (second and third from left) on Dec 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



It is the last chance for all to catch the exhibition before it closes on Dec 31.

What lies ahead for Amaravati after aborted capital-city project





Construction has come to a standstill at Amaravati, now a dusty and sprawling construction site. ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN



Insight has this on-the-ground report about the city that has not got off the ground.

New Zealand volcano eruption: Specialist teams hope to resume land search on Sunday





Veterinary nursing student Krystal Browitt, who died during the eruption, was the first person named by the police. PHOTO: KRYSTAL EVE BROWITT/ FACEBOOK



New Zealand police on Saturday officially identified the first victim as 21-year-old Australian woman Krystal Browitt.

Premium eggs worth the money?





Ten different eggs were chosen for the taste test. They were assessed for both taste and texture. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Are Japanese eggs, sold at a premium compared with local ones, all that they are cracked up to be? The Sunday Times finds out in a blind taste test.

Anger erupts at UN climate summit in Madrid as major economies resist bold action





Extinction Rebellion activists hold a banner after unloading a truck filled with horse excrement in front of UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain, on Dec 14, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Participants expressed outrage at the unwillingness of major polluters to show ambition commensurate with the gravity of the climate crisis.

