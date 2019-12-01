Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 1.
Living without lifts on every floor
HDB has completed its Lift Upgrading Programme, which provides direct lift access for flats in more than 5,000 blocks. But some remain without lifts on some floors due to costs and technical or site constraints.
Interactive: Medical cannabis - hope or hype?
The debate over medical cannabis has been brewing in the region, with several countries around Singapore approving or looking to legalise it for treatment, even as misconceptions over the plant remain.
First Singapore case of cannabis-derived medication allowed
A young girl with a drug-resistant form of epilepsy is believed to be the first and only patient in Singapore who has been given approval to use cannabis-derived medication.
Workers' Party MPs Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim do not need to recuse themselves: AHTC
The town council said that the decision was made at its recent quarterly meeting, where the council voted 17 to 1 against the recusal.
Lunch With Sumiko: F1 boss Chase Carey is looking for a winning formula
Engaging fans is a key driver to keeping Formula One relevant, says head honcho Chase Carey.
US laws supporting Hong Kong protests - what good are they?
What Trump signed last week supposedly helps the city, but could end up hurting it.
Boris Johnson vows review of Britain's sentencing system as convicted terrorist named in London Bridge attack
Attention has swiftly turned to how Usman Khan could have been released from prison after serving less than seven years of his sentence.
Singapore's only world yo-yo champion spent $7k for 1 minute onstage
Clad in a black tee and jeans, Mr Marcus Koh looks every bit the regular chap. But the down-to-earth 26-year-old came out tops at the World Yo-Yo Contest in 2011.
U2's first Singapore concert: A spiritual rock 'n roll experience
We are a few weeks away from 2020. Is a rock album from the 1980s still relevant? The answer is a resounding yes.
Athletics: Kipkorir, Cherono retain Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon titles, Soh is top local man again
Kenya's Joshua Kipkorir kept the men's title but was 7min slower than last year, while Kenya's Priscah Cherono set a new women's record.