Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Dec 1.

Living without lifts on every floor



Mr Chua Wah Nam, 71, who lives in a four-room flat in Block 712 Jurong West Street 71, walks with a limp after knee surgery six years ago. He relies on a walking stick to climb down two flights of stairs to get to the nearest lift landing in his block, which he says hurts his knees. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



HDB has completed its Lift Upgrading Programme, which provides direct lift access for flats in more than 5,000 blocks. But some remain without lifts on some floors due to costs and technical or site constraints.

Interactive: Medical cannabis - hope or hype?



From 15 seizures a day to none on some days - this is the difference that CBD oil has made to the life of Ian, a young boy in South Korea. Several countries around Singapore are legalising medical cannabis, even as misconceptions over the plant remain. Ian’s mother, doctors and experts weigh in on Asia’s cannabis conundrum.



The debate over medical cannabis has been brewing in the region, with several countries around Singapore approving or looking to legalise it for treatment, even as misconceptions over the plant remain.

First Singapore case of cannabis-derived medication allowed



Marijuana plants being grown at a facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Oct 29, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



A young girl with a drug-resistant form of epilepsy is believed to be the first and only patient in Singapore who has been given approval to use cannabis-derived medication.

Workers' Party MPs Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim do not need to recuse themselves: AHTC



A photo taken on Oct 16, 2018, shows former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang and WP chairman Sylvia Lim outside the Supreme Court. PHOTO: ST FILE



The town council said that the decision was made at its recent quarterly meeting, where the council voted 17 to 1 against the recusal.

Lunch With Sumiko: F1 boss Chase Carey is looking for a winning formula



American Chase Carey took on the driver's seat of Formula One after a long and distinguished career in broadcast media. He describes F1 as a sport that "truly shocks and awes". ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Engaging fans is a key driver to keeping Formula One relevant, says head honcho Chase Carey.

US laws supporting Hong Kong protests - what good are they?



In the US system, a presidential veto can be overturned with the assent of at least two-thirds of both chambers of Congress.



What Trump signed last week supposedly helps the city, but could end up hurting it.

Boris Johnson vows review of Britain's sentencing system as convicted terrorist named in London Bridge attack



British PM Boris Johnson (second from right) with Home Secretary Priti Patel (left) visits the crime scene near London Bridge in London, Britain, on Nov 30, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Attention has swiftly turned to how Usman Khan could have been released from prison after serving less than seven years of his sentence.

Singapore's only world yo-yo champion spent $7k for 1 minute onstage



Mr Marcus Koh's yo-yo journey started in 2003. Captivated by a weekend television anime series called Super Yo-Yo, which told the story of an aspiring champion, he bought a yo-yo at a Cheers store and practised on his own. PHOTO: ST FILE



Clad in a black tee and jeans, Mr Marcus Koh looks every bit the regular chap. But the down-to-earth 26-year-old came out tops at the World Yo-Yo Contest in 2011.

U2's first Singapore concert: A spiritual rock 'n roll experience



Rock icons U2 performing at the National Stadium on Nov 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



We are a few weeks away from 2020. Is a rock album from the 1980s still relevant? The answer is a resounding yes.

Athletics: Kipkorir, Cherono retain Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon titles, Soh is top local man again



Joshua Kipkorir of Kenya winning the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Kenya's Joshua Kipkorir kept the men's title but was 7min slower than last year, while Kenya's Priscah Cherono set a new women's record.

