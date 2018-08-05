Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 5.
Asean and partners agree to step up efforts to clinch the world's largest trade deal
Amid anxiety over a trade war, all 10 Asean nations and their key partners this week agreed to redouble efforts to conclude a region-wide trade pact by the end of the year.
DBS took risks and absorbed downsides for the country in its early years: PM Lee
DBS provided companies with financing on attractive terms and convinced multinational corporations to set up manufacturing facilities here.
Indonesia to hand over Jho Low's luxury yacht, allegedly bought with 1MDB funds, to Malaysia
Indonesia has quietly entered into an agreement with Malaysia to hand over the luxury yacht Equanimity in a handover ceremony in Batam island scheduled for Monday.
Lunch With Sumiko: Actress Rebecca Lim is too blessed to be stressed
Luck, patience, timing and hunger for roles have brought actress Rebecca Lim success.
Women see red over 'pink tax'
Gender-based price differentiation has been in the spotlight here of late, following an outcry over higher premiums for women under the proposed CareShield Life insurance scheme last month.
Battle scars are just part of athlete's life
Blood blisters, broken bones and battered bodies: All in a day's work for Singapore's athletes who chase medal glory in their chosen sports.
It Changed My Life: Life is full of speed bumps for plastic surgeon Woffles Wu
Dr Woffles Wu is sitting on the patio of his late grandparents' house in Thomson, scarfing down kuih bahulu and kuih lapis, and sipping coffee as he animatedly fields questions about the trials and tribulations in his colourful life.
Do children in the Gifted Education Programme really need tuition?
While children in the Gifted Education Programme are considered among the brightest in Singapore, such students are still increasingly participating in that most Singaporean of after-school activities: Tuition.
Delusional parasitosis: She burned her skin to kill 'insects' that infested body
Delusional parasitosis is a rare condition where people are certain that their bodies are being invaded by insects. The National Skin Centre sees about 15 to 25 patients with this condition every year.
Kenneth Kee, a poly dropout, is Singapore’s poker millionaire
Besides familiarising himself with the mathematics of the game, professional poker player Kenneth Kee had to chalk up experience by playing almost every day for up to 12 hours.