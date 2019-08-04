Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 4.

How to snag a Ferrari for just $38k



Current loan curbs require at least a 40 per cent cash down payment on the purchase price of a car with an open market value of more than $20,000. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



All anyone has to do is to register a company and this will allow him to legally obtain a 90 per cent car loan.

READ MORE HERE

At least 20 dead after shooting at Walmart store in Texas



Kendall Long (left) comforts Kianna Long who was in the freezer section of Walmart during the shooting incident. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States.

READ MORE HERE

ISIS bride and a fighter from Singapore said to have died in Syria



Australian Yasin Rizvic (in grey) and his Singaporean wife, Fauziah Begum Khamal Bacha, were said to be killed in Syria where they had joined ISIS. PHOTO: ABC NEWS



A Singaporean woman who travelled to Syria with her Bosnia-born husband to join terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is reportedly dead.

READ MORE HERE

Upcoming ad guideline to recommend that marketers pay special attention to race, ethnicity



The plan for the guideline comes after the furore over a recent "brownface" advertisement, which featured Mediacorp actor and DJ Dennis Chew (above). PHOTO: DENNIS CHEW/INSTAGRAM



It will be incorporated into the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice following the furore over a recent "brownface" advertisement.

READ MORE HERE

Padang and three bridges at Singapore River to be designated national monuments



Cavenagh Bridge (above) will be gazetted as a national monument, along with the Anderson and Elgin Bridges. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The Padang will be the first green, open space to join the Republic's stable of national monuments.

READ MORE HERE

Picking up Singlish for 'camouflage': Life as an immigrant in Singapore



As it was "uncool" to be from China, Mr Ou Ningfei "over-compensated" by going out of his way to do well in English and English Literature in school. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A decade after The National Integration Council was set up to help newcomers ease into society, we find out how those young immigrants who arrived at the height of anti-immigration tensions are doing.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui; city braces itself for Monday strike



Protesters surrounded by smoke from tear gas fired by Hong Kong police in Tsim Sha Tsui district on Aug 3, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The protests, which are taking place for the ninth straight weekend, show no signs of abating.

READ MORE HERE

Indian dosa empire Saravana Bhavan plans future after convicted tycoon's death

Restaurant chain must move on from murder saga, rebuild tarnished image.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: Bodyguard turns entrepreneur



Above: Mr Patrick Chee set up online platform HDB Seller earlier this year to help homeowners sell their HDB homes for a flat fee. PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



His father fled the country to escape gambling debts, his mother was a bankrupt and his brother joined a gang. Despite his complicated background, today Patrick Chee is an entrepreneur.

READ MORE HERE

10 things to know about CPF



The Sunday Times offers a quick overview of the 10 things you should know about the CPF. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



How does your provident fund savings earn extra interests? What are the other schemes? Here's a quick overview.

READ MORE HERE