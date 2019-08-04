Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 4.
How to snag a Ferrari for just $38k
All anyone has to do is to register a company and this will allow him to legally obtain a 90 per cent car loan.
At least 20 dead after shooting at Walmart store in Texas
A gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States.
ISIS bride and a fighter from Singapore said to have died in Syria
A Singaporean woman who travelled to Syria with her Bosnia-born husband to join terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria is reportedly dead.
Upcoming ad guideline to recommend that marketers pay special attention to race, ethnicity
It will be incorporated into the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice following the furore over a recent "brownface" advertisement.
Padang and three bridges at Singapore River to be designated national monuments
The Padang will be the first green, open space to join the Republic's stable of national monuments.
Picking up Singlish for 'camouflage': Life as an immigrant in Singapore
A decade after The National Integration Council was set up to help newcomers ease into society, we find out how those young immigrants who arrived at the height of anti-immigration tensions are doing.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui; city braces itself for Monday strike
The protests, which are taking place for the ninth straight weekend, show no signs of abating.
Indian dosa empire Saravana Bhavan plans future after convicted tycoon's death
Restaurant chain must move on from murder saga, rebuild tarnished image.
It Changed My Life: Bodyguard turns entrepreneur
His father fled the country to escape gambling debts, his mother was a bankrupt and his brother joined a gang. Despite his complicated background, today Patrick Chee is an entrepreneur.
10 things to know about CPF
How does your provident fund savings earn extra interests? What are the other schemes? Here's a quick overview.