Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 25

Squabbles erupt as G-7 leaders open summit in French resort
The squabbles expose sharp differences among leaders on global trade tensions, Britain's exit from the EU and how to respond to the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.
Singaporeans can weather world uncertainties by training and upgrading of skills: Lee Hsien Loong
He emphasised the importance of workers learning new skills to stay relevant in a changing economy, and older workers continuing to receive new training.
More help for pupils who struggle with mother tongue
In two years' time, a revised mother tongue curriculum that aims to boost national identity will be launched in secondary schools.
City Harvest sees fewer followers but remains among top 10 richest charities
At its peak, it had 33,000 members but numbers fell to 16,000 last year. And while donations have fallen, the church still had $132 million in reserves last year.
Hong Kong police and protesters clash; Chief Executive Carrie Lam pleads for chance to talk
Police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters who started fires and hurled bricks at officers.
Universities roll out courses to educate students on sexual consent
The courses are part of tougher measures implemented by the three main universities to prevent sexual misconduct.
Family, friends trying to come to terms with man's killing in Phuket resort
The Singapore-based IT consultant, who was killed in front of his wife while on holiday in Thailand, was cremated on Saturday.
Early-childhood education: Shaking up the pre-school scene
Many parents and experts are glad the Government is paying more attention to pre-school, a sector that has until recent years been overshadowed by Singapore's globally acclaimed primary and secondary education system.
Orphaned dugongs become conservation icons in Thailand
The death of Jamil and another beloved dugong calf cast the spotlight on ocean preservation and forced the nation to face its disposable plastic habit.
Badminton: Yeo Jia Min eyes SEA Games medal in the Philippines after world championships breakthrough
Her performance at the Badminton World Federation World Championships has shown she is able to compete with the elite.