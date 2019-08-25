Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 25

Squabbles erupt as G-7 leaders open summit in French resort



French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome US President Donald Trump and his wife, US First Lady Melania Trump, ahead of a working dinner in Biarritz, France. PHOTO: REUTERS



The squabbles expose sharp differences among leaders on global trade tensions, Britain's exit from the EU and how to respond to the fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporeans can weather world uncertainties by training and upgrading of skills: Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Teck Ghee National Day Celebration Dinner on Aug 24. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



He emphasised the importance of workers learning new skills to stay relevant in a changing economy, and older workers continuing to receive new training.

READ MORE HERE

More help for pupils who struggle with mother tongue



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung visiting the Tamil Language Learning and Promotion Committee's booth at the 8th Mother Tongue Languages Symposium on Aug 25, 2019, with Senior Minister of State for Education Chee Hong Tat and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



In two years' time, a revised mother tongue curriculum that aims to boost national identity will be launched in secondary schools.

READ MORE HERE

City Harvest sees fewer followers but remains among top 10 richest charities



City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee speaking to the congregation yesterday, in his first service at the church since his release from jail on Thursday. PHOTO: CITY HARVEST CHURCH



At its peak, it had 33,000 members but numbers fell to 16,000 last year. And while donations have fallen, the church still had $132 million in reserves last year.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong police and protesters clash; Chief Executive Carrie Lam pleads for chance to talk



Protesters march in Hong Kong on Aug 24. PHOTO: REUTERS



Police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters who started fires and hurled bricks at officers.

READ MORE HERE

Universities roll out courses to educate students on sexual consent



Students at NUS have started taking a compulsory module on Respect and Consent Culture either online or at a 90-minute workshop. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The courses are part of tougher measures implemented by the three main universities to prevent sexual misconduct.

READ MORE HERE

Family, friends trying to come to terms with man's killing in Phuket resort



Singaporean housewife Bandhna Kaur Bajaj with her British husband Amitpal Singh Bajaj. Mr Amitpal was attacked in their hotel room in Phuket last Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. PHOTO: THAI SIKH NEWS/FACEBOOK



The Singapore-based IT consultant, who was killed in front of his wife while on holiday in Thailand, was cremated on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Early-childhood education: Shaking up the pre-school scene



Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens, first set up in 2014, set aside a third of their places for children from lower-income backgrounds. PHOTO: ST FILE



Many parents and experts are glad the Government is paying more attention to pre-school, a sector that has until recent years been overshadowed by Singapore's globally acclaimed primary and secondary education system.

READ MORE HERE

Orphaned dugongs become conservation icons in Thailand



A dugong, named Jamil, had gas building up in his stomach and intestines after his digestive system failed. Despite a team of five veterinarians racing to keep the 27kg orphaned calf alive, he went into shock and died after an operation to remove seagrass clogging his stomach, at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre last Thursday. PHOTO: DEPARTMENT OF MARINE AND COASTAL RESOURCES



The death of Jamil and another beloved dugong calf cast the spotlight on ocean preservation and forced the nation to face its disposable plastic habit.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Yeo Jia Min eyes SEA Games medal in the Philippines after world championships breakthrough



Yeo Jia Min's performance at the championships in Basel, Switzerland, has shown she is able to compete with the elite. PHOTO: REUTERS



Her performance at the Badminton World Federation World Championships has shown she is able to compete with the elite.

READ MORE HERE