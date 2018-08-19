Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 19.
Spotlight on seniors in traffic accidents
Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians remain a key concern, despite falling overall accident numbers, going by the latest figures released by police.
Relations with Singapore unlikely to be affected by water issue: Malaysia DPM Wan Azizah Wan Ismail
Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail downplayed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's remarks, saying that the water issue is "nothing new" and has been ongoing for decades.
4G ministers in place to lead in a few years’ time: ESM Goh Chok Tong
Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong says that at his age - 77 - he is not seized with having to be popular. Instead, he is more interested in what works for Singapore.
Opening their home to young people with nowhere to go - for free
Unlike most newly-weds who look forward to the privacy of their own homes, the Thongs went in the opposite direction when they married in 2007. They rented a three-room flat in Toa Payoh and threw open their doors to complete strangers to live with them for free.
National Day Rally 2018: Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on Aug 19
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak on four issues: The cost of living, water and electricity prices, medical costs and housing. He will also talk about changes taking place internationally.
Lunch With Sumiko: Father and son hit the right notes
Now famous as the 'NDP buskers', Mashruddin Saharuddin and son Nizaruddin have been making music in Tampines for years.
Kofi Annan, UN chief who won Nobel Peace Prize, dies at 80
Mr Kofi Annan, the soft-spoken Ghanaian diplomat who served as the first United Nations secretary-general from sub-Saharan Africa, died on Saturday after a short illness.
Asian Games: Indonesia welcomes continent for 18th Asiad with spectacular opening ceremony
The biggest Asian Games in history opened on Saturday (Aug 18) night as Indonesia welcomed the continent's top athletes to Jakarta and Palembang.
Asian Games: Joseph Schooling hungry to show he's back to winning ways, sets 2024 deadline to quit swimming
That would give him two further shots at Olympic glory, Tokyo in two years and Paris 2024.
Watch out for those fake reviews online
With the e-commerce industry here expected to balloon to $7.4 billion by 2025, it is no wonder businesses are paying for positive reviews by people pretending to be unbiased consumers.