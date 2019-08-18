Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 18

MOH, SFA investigating after 18 typhoid fever cases in 3 weeks



Typhoid fever is an infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhi, and is transmitted through eating food or water contaminated by the faeces and urine of patients or carriers. PHOTO: ST FILE



The individuals developed symptoms of the bacterial infection between July 13 and Aug 4, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency said.

Nas Daily clarifies Vietnamese hire for Singapore to be trained here before Vietnam posting



Video blogger Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas, moved to Singapore in April to set up the Nas Daily Media Company. PHOTO: ST FILE



There are rules for job advertisements here, such as how they must be open to Singaporeans for a time, but there are some exemptions.

Rule change allows car buyers to access bigger loans



According to the Land Transport Authority, more than 4,400 cars were converted from private to rental registration between January 2017 and June 2019. A rental car is not subject to loan curbs. PHOTO: ST FILE



The option prompts more to switch from private to rental registration to be exempt from restrictions.

Dozens turn up at wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin





Friends and relatives of Madam Puah Geok Tin paying their last respects at the wake held in the void deck of her home in Tampines Street 12 on Aug 17, 2019. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Friends and relatives gathered at the wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin, who drowned during a trip in Malaysia, painted a picture of a woman who lived life large.

National Day Rally 2019: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm today





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will outline the Government's upcoming plans and priorities at the annual National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 18). PHOTO: ST FILE



He will deliver the annual speech on Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.

Slowdown hits key Singapore sectors: Battening down the hatches amid turbulence





Second-quarter figures showed that falling output in the electronics cluster - along with transport engineering and precision engineering - led to a year-on-year contraction of 3.1 per cent in the manufacturing sector, much deeper than the first quarter's 0.3 per cent contraction. PHOTO: AFP



Is the worst yet to come? Insight looks at what is happening in the Republic's economic-growth engines.

Chinese state media reveals softer side of President Xi Jinping





In a photo taken on July 7, 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose on the red carpet as they attend to a concert at the 'Elbphilharmonie' as part of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



State media gives rare glimpse into his private life in an effort to boost the Chinese leader's image.

Getting good people to join politics not just a PAP problem, but a national one: ESM Goh



Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong stressed in his Aug 17, 2019 speech that the difficulty in getting good people to step forward is not just a problem for the People's Action Party, but a national one. PHOTO: ZAOBAO



Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong says the dearth of dedicated people in PAP or opposition will lead to grave consequences.

More come out in support of Hong Kong's embattled police

​





Pro-China supporters wave a Chinese national flag to support police and anti-violence during a rally in Hong Kong on Aug 17, 2019. PHOTO: AP



On a blistering hot Saturday morning on Aug 10, a small crowd armed with banners and fruit baskets, and dressed in matching light blue shirts, gathered outside the Wanchai police headquarters in Hong Kong.

Why a banker, 39, quit a successful career to enter medical school





At 39, Mr Lim Chun Chai is Duke-NUS Medical School's oldest ever first-year student. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The former vice-president at OCBC Bank quit his job after about nine years at the bank, where he was responsible for corporate loans.

