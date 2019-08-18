Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 18
MOH, SFA investigating after 18 typhoid fever cases in 3 weeks
The individuals developed symptoms of the bacterial infection between July 13 and Aug 4, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency said.
Nas Daily clarifies Vietnamese hire for Singapore to be trained here before Vietnam posting
There are rules for job advertisements here, such as how they must be open to Singaporeans for a time, but there are some exemptions.
Rule change allows car buyers to access bigger loans
The option prompts more to switch from private to rental registration to be exempt from restrictions.
Dozens turn up at wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin
Friends and relatives gathered at the wake of Singaporean kayaker Puah Geok Tin, who drowned during a trip in Malaysia, painted a picture of a woman who lived life large.
National Day Rally 2019: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm today
He will deliver the annual speech on Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.
Slowdown hits key Singapore sectors: Battening down the hatches amid turbulence
Is the worst yet to come? Insight looks at what is happening in the Republic's economic-growth engines.
Chinese state media reveals softer side of President Xi Jinping
State media gives rare glimpse into his private life in an effort to boost the Chinese leader's image.
Getting good people to join politics not just a PAP problem, but a national one: ESM Goh
Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong says the dearth of dedicated people in PAP or opposition will lead to grave consequences.
More come out in support of Hong Kong's embattled police
On a blistering hot Saturday morning on Aug 10, a small crowd armed with banners and fruit baskets, and dressed in matching light blue shirts, gathered outside the Wanchai police headquarters in Hong Kong.
Why a banker, 39, quit a successful career to enter medical school
The former vice-president at OCBC Bank quit his job after about nine years at the bank, where he was responsible for corporate loans.