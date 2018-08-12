Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 12.
How much should O levels matter? The case for late bloomers
With Education Minister Ong Ye kung proposing a review of the use of O-level results in university admission of poly graduates, ST speaks to four who did poorly at the exams but excelled later in life.
Poor schoolboy in National Day Parade film meets kind teacher again - after 46 years
When Mr Veera Sekaran, then a Primary 4 pupil, could not afford to buy him a pen for class, Mrs Chee Siew Chuan got his classmates to give him a set of stationery and a school bag.
Rohingya refugees: Trapped in a half-life, yearning to break free
ST visits Bangladesh to give a first-hand account of the day-to-day existence endured by nearly a million Rohingya in refugee camps, after fleeing violence in Myanmar.
Tampines HDB residents keep koi fish in 'pond' built into multi-step entrance
The unit is on the ground floor of a low-rise HDB block. Although the entrance is blocked, the residents can access their home because they also own the adjacent unit.
It Changed My Life: From gangster to potter who helps at-risk youth
Once a gang leader who spent time in prison three times, Mr Kim Whye Kee turned his life around with clay and now has his own pottery studio.
Beware casual snobbery that shows contempt for ordinary folk
Casual snobbery from ordinary folk is bad enough; it is a source of worry if it should come from members of the elite whose salaries, never forget, are paid by us taxpayers.
Ex-leaders detected shady practices at Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple
One of Singapore's oldest Hindu temples had its chairman removed from his post last week, after a probe found "severe mismanagement" in how the place was run.
Man who sought ‘serenity’ before crashing stolen plane near Seattle is identified
Richard B. Russell, a ground service agent at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, flew the plane for about an hour before crashing it.
Unpaid student loans amounting to RM39 billion nearly same as 1MDB debt: Malaysian PM Mahathir
"I do not know in Malaysia if we have sense of shame because our sense of shame is when we are badly dressed or caught stealing something," said Dr Mahathir.
Want better financial health? Here's 53 money tips, from investment to insurance
As Singapore celebrates its 53rd birthday, Invest editor Lorna Tan highlights these top tips, covering a wide range of finance issues, in bite-size nuggets.