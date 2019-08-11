Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Aug 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 11.

PayNow to be rolled out to all government agencies

The move is expected to solve many of the existing e-payment ills by offering instant settlement without the hassle of entering bank account or credit card details.

Alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'commits suicide' in jail, FBI investigates

His death comes after a tranche of sealed legal documents were released for the first time, providing new details about what prosecutors allege was Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

The age of artificial intelligence: Cities and the A.I. edge

ST looks at how six Asian cities - Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Padang (Indonesia) and Lucknow (India) - are using AI to predict employee flight risk and crop yield, fight illegal logging, and be more inclusive to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Illegal partitioned units: Many apartments carved up and let out as cubicle homes

The practice thrives here partly due to high rentals and limited budgets, said real estate agents.

Two missing Singaporeans likely proficient kayakers but waters turbulent

Enthusiasts said that paddling a significant distance in such conditions would have been difficult even for young sportsmen. The two were reported missing while kayaking off Mersing, Johor.

Search for British girl missing in Negeri Sembilan forest narrows to 4km radius

The search and rescue operation has turned up few clues on the teenager's location even as authorities continued to blast a message from her mother over mobile phones, loudspeakers and megaphones.

Lessons from Hong Kong? Look beyond street violence

Small states and cities must make the right strategic decisions and be far-sighted with their plans, writes Editor-at-Large Han Fook Kwang.

PMDs: Bane of many, Boon to others

More users of personal mobility devices are getting caught flouting rules amid greater enforcement plus scrutiny over safety issues.

Lunch With Sumiko: CEO of online food firm Grain on growing the business responsibly

Grain recently received $14m in Series B funding and its co-founder and CEO Yong Yi Sung said what's most important is for the company to have a people-first culture.

National Day cheer goes on islandwide

Festivities for the nation's 54th birthday continued on Saturday with more than 100,000 people turning up at events islandwide.

