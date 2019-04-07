Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 7.

The rise of Singapore's IRs: How Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa are appealing to wealthy global audience



PHOTOS: ST FILE, MARINA BAY SANDS, REUTERS, JASMINE CHOONG, SCREENGRAB FROM RESORTS WORLD GENTING/FACEBOOK



Eight years ago, Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Singapore transformed Singapore's skyline when they opened.

READ MORE HERE

The debate over doxxing: Practice set to be outlawed but observers see challenges ahead



The practice of "doxxing" is now set to be outlawed with the amendments to the Protection from Harassment Act introduced on April 1.



Many have been shamed publicly, some received death threats, others lost their jobs, and a number have even fled the country - all because they have been "doxxed".

READ MORE HERE

5 Johor water treatment plants, including PUB's waterworks, restart operations after ammonia level goes down



On April 3, high levels of ammonia pollution were detected in Sungai Sayong after a reservoir at a biocomposite centre next to a palm oil refinery burst. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



High levels of ammonia pollution were detected in Sungai Sayong last week after a reservoir at a biocomposite centre next to a palm oil refinery burst.

READ MORE HERE

'Want some cough syrup with your kopi?' Brisk business behind Geylang coffee shop despite raids



A buyer (in black) procuring a bottle of cough syrup behind a coffee shop in Geylang Lorong 7 while a minder (in grey) looks on. The bottles are hidden inside mailboxes and motorcycle top cases just a few metres away, and are retrieved once a sale is made. The black market also extends to Lorongs 9 and 11. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



No consultation is needed, and the plastic bottles do not come with labels.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: It is possible there are Martians, says physicist Brian Cox



What does it mean to be human? What is our place in the universe? These and other such questions are what physicist Brian Cox, a household name in Britain, is interested in. Since the mid-2000s, he has helmed many acclaimed science programmes on the BBC, including Wonders Of The Solar System, Wonders Of The Universe, Wonders Of Life and Forces Of Nature. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The rock-star physicist is bringing his acclaimed show to Singapore in June.

READ MORE HERE

Spotlight on 'people farming' at ST forum



The panel at The Straits Times Education Forum consists of (from left) Singapore Management University (SMU) provost Timothy Clark, SMU associate professor of strategic management Reddi Kotha, ST opinion editor and debate moderator Chua Mui Hoong, and social entrepreneurs Aral Balkan and Sumitra Pasupathy. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Tech firms take heat as experts discuss good and bad sides of entrepreneurship.

READ MORE HERE

Hyflux saga: Flood of questions over debt debacle



A group of Hyflux investors staging a protest (above) at the Speakers' Corner in Hong Lim Park on March 30 to vent their anger over the state of affairs at the troubled company. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Once the darling of the entrepreneurial scene, Hyflux is now vilified by investors and its affairs closely watched by regulators. Insight looks at the questions that have arisen.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: Grades do not equal talent, says Danny Wong, one of Singapore's richest men



Among the various initiatives that millionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Danny Yong has helped set up includes Tangent, a social enterprise which champions more enlightened hiring practices instead of one which prizes only good grades. Another initiative, Ray of Hope, is a fund-raising platform for donors to help Singaporeans who have fallen through the cracks. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Look beyond grades and be open-minded when hiring, hedge fund founder urges bosses.

READ MORE HERE

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu says he plans to annex settlements in West Bank after election



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is competing for votes with small far-right parties who advocate annexation. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



His comments are likely to appeal to hardline voters, who object to ceding lands to the Palestinians.

READ MORE HERE

60kg metal sheets fall 6 storeys, nearly hit woman at Changi building; BCA orders inspection



BCA said it had instructed the building owner to appoint a professional engineer to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident, inspect the condition of the remaining metal cladding panels and recommend rectification measures. PHOTOS: MR TAY



Building and Construction Authority has ordered the building owner to carry out a detailed investigation.

READ MORE HERE