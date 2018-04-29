Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 29.

Singapore's 4G leaders: Forging a team by collaborating

While the recent Cabinet reshuffle does not make it that much clearer who Singapore's next prime minister will be, it will move the renewal process along, said members of the 4G team and political observers.

Comeback queen: Called names by her husband for being XXL, she shed over 40kg in 8 months

At her heaviest, she tipped the scales at 95kg. Ms Esther Ho is now hoping to inspire other women as a contestant in the Mrs Singapore & Classic Mrs Singapore pageant.

Asean to support peaceful denuclearisation of Korean peninsula: PM Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee was speaking at the 32nd Asean Summit hosted by Singapore, a day after the historic meeting which saw North and South Korea pledge to end their decades-long conflict.

Malaysia election: Hot seats to watch

Campaigning has officially begun for the May 9 general election after a record 2,333 candidates were certified to contest 222 parliamentary seats and 505 state seats.

It Changed My Life: Her parachute failed - but she didn't

Karina Hollekim suffered horrific injuries in a 2006 skydiving accident after her parachute failed to deploy properly. Doctors told her she would never walk again - but she did.

Singapore university fees to go up by $50 for most courses; more scholarships, financial aid on offer

All six local universities will be raising their tuition fees for the new academic year, which begins in August. Some of them also intend to bump up scholarships and financial aid.

More people in Singapore seeking help for mental illness

More are seeking help for conditions such as depression, alcohol abuse and OCD, and the Institute of Mental Health hopes to have more of them treated in the community.

Python sighting at Bukit Batok wet market gets residents in a knot

Acres said the python was believed to be eating a rat when first sighted coiled in the eaves of a roof, and that "there is nothing to be worried about".

Melbourne library evacuated after rotting durian sparks fear of chemical gas leak

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus investigated the cause of a pungent stench, which was found to be gas generated from a durian left rotting in a cupboard.

Super globetrotters: 3 Singaporeans who visited more than 100 countries

Singaporeans are a well-travelled bunch, helped by the nation's passport, which was ranked the world's most powerful earlier this year.

