Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 28.
Where are the patients? Three years after it opened, Farrer Park hospital is half-empty
Singapore's first "mediplex" is opening in phases to keep costs low, in view of fewer medical tourists.
Monica Baey and NUS case: A generational shift in values
The young are full of courage and zeal - but will older leaders in institutions include their views as Singapore changes?
Lakeside Garden opens with grassland and wetland trails, waterfront activities
The garden at Yuan Ching Road revolves around the themes of "nature, play and the community", said NParks.
PM Lee Hsien Loong suggests ways for Belt and Road Initiative to maximise long-term benefits
Projects can develop local talent, go beyond bilateral cooperation, he said at a Leaders' Roundtable meeting in Beijing.
It Changed My Life: Meet Ahmad Zahid Isnin, a Briyani maestro, metal musician and lion dancer
A man of many contradictions, Ahmad Zahid Isnin is equally comfortable on stage with a guitar as he is in the kitchen dishing out a mean nasi briyani.
Mahathir v Johor royals: Bad blood stretches back to 1990s
Recent clashes recall Mahathir's first time as prime minister when the government removed royals' immunities.
In Good Company: Singapore Pools CEO Seah Chin Siong's new bet is uplifting workers pool
Set to helm SIM, lottery firm's chief hopes to help workers be more competitive in region.
3,100 parking fee shock: Jewel Changi Airport says delivery driver's previous exit was not recorded
A photo of a carpark payment machine showing $3,158.72 to be paid went viral after the driver uploaded it on Facebook on Wednesday.
Loud sounds across Singapore could be linked to detonations in Southern Islands by SAF: Police
Some people said they felt the ground or their homes shake when they heard the loud sounds.
Buy local: Eggs, vegetables, fish, goat's milk and honey are farmed in Singapore
Want to eat really fresh food? Consider grown-in-Singapore produce.