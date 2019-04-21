Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, April 21.

City streets to look brighter with 25,000 LED lamps

Islandwide replacement of street lamps with 110,000 energy-savers to be done by 2022.

Lunch with Sumiko: I feel like a semi-citizen of Singapore, says Moshe Safdie

Over 40 years, architect Moshe Safdie has witnessed the country change even as he helped shape its skyline.

Singaporeans can share views on marriage and parenthood amid push for more to start families

The National Population and Talent Division has set up a section on the Heybaby.sg website for people to submit suggestions on how to strengthen support for young families.

NUS to convene review committee after student calls for tougher action against man who filmed her in shower

Ms Monica Baey revealed the man’s name and personal details, and said she wants "real consequences for perpetrators that commit such acts".

‘Rollercoaster of emotions’ for British couple stranded in Singapore with premature baby

Just a few weeks ago, Mr Walsh-Kavanagh, a plumber, and his partner Chloe Wilkinson, a 30-year-old teaching assistant, were able to hold their newborn for the first time.

Singapore's flying high and sailing smooth

Global aviation and maritime leaders were in town this month. Insight looks at the challenges Singapore faces in both sectors and what it's doing to stay ahead of the competition.

Twins in viral video scuffle lose civil suits

Two sisters who were involved in a condominium ruckus that went viral failed in their $55,000 civil suits against the condo manager and his employer for alleged battery, harassment and breach of confidence.

Interactive: What millennial meme are you?

Are you more of an eccentric Expanding Brain or a dishevelled Distracted Boyfriend? Take our quiz and decipher what meme accurately* describes your personality!

Nas Daily creator draws 2,000 in first fan meet since moving to Singapore

The popular vlogger addressed a controversy over not needing permit for the event, saying organised and fair system drew him here.

Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigator who inspired The Conjuring movies, dies aged 92

Warren claimed to be clairvoyant; her husband, who died in 2006, called himself a demonologist.

