Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 8.

Trump threatens to expand trade war to all Chinese imports entering the US



Trump talks to reporters aboard Air Force One while headed to North Dakota, Sept 7, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES



US President Donald Trump said he is ready to impose tariffs on US$267 billion (S$367 billion) in Chinese goods, on top of the additional US$200 billion that he said will likely be hit with import taxes in a matter of days.

'Social enterprise' management model for hawker centres may need fine-tuning: Amy Khor



Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, at a site visit to Hawker Centre@Our Tampines Hub on Sept 7, 2018. PHOTO: SHINMIN WANBAO



Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor was responding to the issue of whether the next 13 hawker centres to be built by 2027 will adopt this alternative model.

Tommy Koh's Facebook comment reignites debate on Singapore's gay sex law



In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, former ambassador Tommy Koh wrote: "I would encourage our gay community to bring a class action to challenge the constitutionality of Section 377A." PHOTO: TOMMY KOH



In a Facebook comment on Thursday that has since been shared widely, former ambassador Tommy Koh wrote: "I would encourage our gay community to bring a class action to challenge the constitutionality of Section 377A."

How important is America to global trade?



ST ILLUSTRATION : MIEL



Size matters in the light of US President Donald Trump's tariff wars and the likely damage may be less than feared. But, the loss of US leadership will not be measurable by numbers alone.

Razer Pay to launch in Singapore by first quarter of 2019



Razer Pay has become one of the largest, if not the largest, e-payment wallet in Malaysia since its launch in July. PHOTO: RAZER



Razer Pay, the e-payment platform by Singaporean-founded gaming company Razer, will launch in Singapore by the first quarter of 2019, nearly half a year after it was rolled out in Malaysia.

VIDEO: Trump wants Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to investigate source of anonymous NYTimes op-ed



US President Trump (left) said he wanted Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to investigate the source of the anonymous op-ed essay. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump said he wanted Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to investigate the source of an anonymous op-ed essay published in The New York Times, intensifying his attack on an article he has characterised as an act of treason.

Man behind growth of Axe Brand empire dies



Dr Leong Heng Keng, the eldest of five sons of Axe Brand Universal Oil founder Leung Yun Chee, died on Wednesday. The businessman was credited with, among other things, helping the Singapore company break into the Middle Eastern market in the 1970s. PHOTO: ST FILE



Many know Dr Leong Heng Keng as a philanthropist and a shrewd businessman who built upon his father's Leung Kai Fook Medical Company, the Singapore firm behind the popular Axe Brand Universal Oil.

Billionaire Jack Ma prepares for life after Alibaba



Jack Ma will dedicate more of his time and fortune to philanthropy with the creation of a foundation in his own name focused on education. PHOTO: REUTERS



China's richest man turns to philanthropy with the creation of a foundation in his own name focused on education.

Jay Chou, Martin Garrix and others who will be rocking the Singapore Grand Prix



No. 1 deejay Martin Garrix (left) will be performing as the closing act on Sept 16, while Mandopop star Jay Chou will headline on Sept 14. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE GP



The Formula One Singapore Grand Prix has always been more than just about the races.

Paying to snooze



Golden Village in Suntec City charges customers $10 to snooze for 90 minutes in a Gold Class recliner. PHOTO: ST FILE



Whether it is a sleep pod in a gym or a seat in a cinema, exhausted office folk and travellers are forking out cash to have a place to nap away from home.

