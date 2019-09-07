Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 7

US jobs report eases recession fear but optimism hinges on talks with China
Talks with China are expected to resume at a senior level next month when China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and his delegation are due to visit the US.
Article by The Online Citizen has 'gravely injured' PM Lee's reputation, say his lawyers
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing TOC chief editor Terry Xu for defamation over the article and a Facebook post, which his lawyers said contained "false and baseless" allegations.
KL to urge Jakarta to take swift action on haze amid spike in hot spots
Drier than normal weather this year has aggravated the impact of fires, with the number of hot spots rising to the highest since devastating fires in 2015.
US authorities confirm Singaporean among 34 victims of California boat fire
Her name was one of nine publicly released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at a sombre press conference. It said that it had positively identified 18 victims so far.
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Liberation hero turned despot
He initially won international plaudits for his declared policy of racial reconciliation and for extending improved education and health services to the black majority. But his lustre faded quickly.
India space agency loses communication with Moon-landing craft
India had hoped to become just the fourth country - after the United States, Russia and China - to successfully land on the Moon.
Increase in number of PMD offences in August
LTA said that it detected 761 active mobility offences in August, up from 595 in the previous month.
ST poll: Safety before privacy in AI surveillance
More than two-thirds of some 5,000 respondents in last month's survey supported the use of AI in law enforcement and drowning detection.
Kelantan palace slams social media postings about Sultan's private life after Russian ex-wife posts on Instagram
The move comes days after former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina shared details on her Instagram account about her first meeting with former husband Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan.
Table tennis: Feng Tianwei's challenge is to perfect her craft as she targets 2020 Tokyo Olympics
"There was a time when I could win matches by working hard. I wouldn't say it was easy then, but it is definitely tougher now," says Feng.