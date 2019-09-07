Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 7

US jobs report eases recession fear but optimism hinges on talks with China



Powell and Swiss National Bank chairman Thomas Jordan arrive for the "The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" panel discussion hosted by the Swiss Institute of International Studies at the University of Zurich in Zurich. PHOTO: REUTERS



Talks with China are expected to resume at a senior level next month when China’s Vice-Premier Liu He and his delegation are due to visit the US.

Article by The Online Citizen has 'gravely injured' PM Lee's reputation, say his lawyers



In a photo taken on Aug 26, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at a gala dinner marking the 70th anniversary of Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation. PM Lee is suing the editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), Mr Terry Xu, over an article TOC posted on its website and Facebook page on Aug 15. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing TOC chief editor Terry Xu for defamation over the article and a Facebook post, which his lawyers said contained "false and baseless" allegations.

KL to urge Jakarta to take swift action on haze amid spike in hot spots



Hazy conditions yesterday in Kuching, Sarawak, where the air quality index was 155 in the evening, in the unhealthy range. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Drier than normal weather this year has aggravated the impact of fires, with the number of hot spots rising to the highest since devastating fires in 2015.

US authorities confirm Singaporean among 34 victims of California boat fire



Sheriff Bill Brown announces that 18 people killed in the California dive boat fire have been positively identified. PHOTO: AP



Her name was one of nine publicly released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at a sombre press conference. It said that it had positively identified 18 victims so far.

Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Liberation hero turned despot



Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe had been in Singapore for medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment since April. PHOTO: AFP



He initially won international plaudits for his declared policy of racial reconciliation and for extending improved education and health services to the black majority. But his lustre faded quickly.

India space agency loses communication with Moon-landing craft



People react at the command centre after communication with the lander was lost. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



India had hoped to become just the fourth country - after the United States, Russia and China - to successfully land on the Moon.

Increase in number of PMD offences in August



The Land Transport Authority said that 761 active mobility offences were detected in August, up from 595 in July. PHOTO: ST FILE



LTA said that it detected 761 active mobility offences in August, up from 595 in the previous month.

ST poll: Safety before privacy in AI surveillance



A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at East Coast Park. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than two-thirds of some 5,000 respondents in last month's survey supported the use of AI in law enforcement and drowning detection.

Kelantan palace slams social media postings about Sultan's private life after Russian ex-wife posts on Instagram



Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina shared details about her first meeting with Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan in an Instagram post on Sept 4, 2019. PHOTO: RIHANAPETRA/INSTAGRAM



The move comes days after former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina shared details on her Instagram account about her first meeting with former husband Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan.

Table tennis: Feng Tianwei's challenge is to perfect her craft as she targets 2020 Tokyo Olympics



Feng Tianwei's 4-2 win over Japan's world No. 9 Miu Hirano in July's Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 Malaysia leg's round of 16 was her first win over a top-10 player since December 2017. PHOTO: T2 DIAMOND



"There was a time when I could win matches by working hard. I wouldn't say it was easy then, but it is definitely tougher now," says Feng.

