Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 29.

7.5-magnitude quake rocks Central Sulawesi in Indonesia; buildings collapse as 2m tsunami hits Palu shore

The latest quake was a higher magnitude than those that killed hundreds on the island of Lombok earlier this year.

14 residents arrested for rioting at Singapore Boys' Home, 2 staff and auxiliary cop taken to hospital with minor injuries

The Singapore Boys’ Home is a juvenile residential home run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development. It houses at-risk young people aged between 12 and 21 who might also have been in trouble with the law.

Senator’s dramatic demand spurs Trump to order FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh

Republican Senator Jeff Flake cast his decisive vote to approve Brett Kavanaugh's nomination only after asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to request that the Trump administration pursue an FBI probe of the explosive allegations against Kavanaugh and delay a final Senate confirmation vote for up to a week to let the investigation run its course.

Facebook discloses security breach affecting 50 million users

Facebook said it has been unable to determine yet whether the attacker misused any of the accounts or stole private information. It also has yet to identify the attacker's location or whether specific victims had been targeted.

Parents too can play a part in rekindling joy of learning

What parents should do is to reflect on the longer-term benefits of dialling back school examinations. There is a wealth of research that shows the negative effects of test-taking on young children.

Lots of sleepless nights for doctor who’s cleared only 6 years later after patients’ accusation of misconduct

In August 2011, one of Dr Leslie Lam's patients filed a complaint accusing him of professional misconduct. Six years later, the prominent cardiologist was cleared of all charges following an appeal to the High Court.

Six companies granted licences to operate bike-sharing services in Singapore

Chinese firms Mobike and ofo and Singapore-based SG Bike have been granted full licences while Anywheel, GrabCycle and Qiqi Zhixiang have been granted a sandbox licence.

Malaysia leader Anwar Ibrahim may face off his sodomy accuser Mohd Saiful Bukhari in Port Dickson by-election

Mr Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan said he is not contesting because of his past with Mr Anwar but for other reasons which will be revealed once his nomination as an independent candidate is confirmed on Saturday (Sept 29).

Twin sisters in Simei Green condo ruckus seek damages from property manager in civil suits

Ms Tang Bei, who is a Singapore permanent resident, is seeking $50,000 in damages from Mr Quek Choon Kiat, now 65, as well as from his employer Hilandas Property and Facilities Management. Her sister, Ms Tang Lei, is seeking $5,000 in damages from only Mr Quek.

Lin Ching-hsia ends marriage: Reports

Major Chinese dailies stated that an A-list actress revealed this turn of events at a private function, claiming that Lin was given about HK$2 billion (S$350 million) after the divorce.

