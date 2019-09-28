Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 28

Poll shows 70% of Bedok North residents want PMD use banned or restricted
The residents said the presence of PMDs was a "public nuisance" and "an accident waiting to happen".
Leaders have a duty to youth to act on climate change, says PM Lee in address at UN General Assembly
It is an issue the young are seized with, "and rightfully so, because it is about their futures during their lifetimes", he said.
Mikhy Farrera-Brochez sentenced to two years' jail over Singapore data leak
He was sentenced to two years in prison in Kentucky and will be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his time.
'Whirlwind' in Tuas on Friday is first reported landspout in Singapore: Weatherman
The rotating column of wind was caused by the development of an intense thunderstorm under unstable atmospheric conditions.
Why the news matters to you and me
While the world is more connected today and more people have much more information readily available at their fingertips, societies are not necessarily better informed or equipped to make the tough choices needed if we are to address the many challenges we face, says Editor-in-Chief Warren Fernandez.
Need to better regulate, police PMD users
In the aftermath of so many nasty accidents and close shaves, the regulatory framework for PMDs must be tightened.
Haze season for 2019 could ease as early as next week: Asean weather watchdog
The haze choking the region is set to ease next week, with fire-dousing rains heralding the end of the dry season.
Hong Kong protesters denounce police ahead of flashpoint weekend
Thousands rallied at the harbour side on Friday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality and setting the stage for a weekend of demonstrations leading up to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Court of Appeal throws out blogger Leong Sze Hian's counterclaim against PM Lee
Blogger Leong Sze Hian has lost an appeal to make a counterclaim in a libel suit brought against him by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Anti:Dote's Bannie Kang first from Singapore named world's best bartender
The bartender, who is originally from Busan, South Korea, beat 52 other contenders from around the world.