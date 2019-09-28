Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 28

Poll shows 70% of Bedok North residents want PMD use banned or restricted



A personal mobility device user in Orchard Road on Sept 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The residents said the presence of PMDs was a "public nuisance" and "an accident waiting to happen".

Leaders have a duty to youth to act on climate change, says PM Lee in address at UN General Assembly



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



It is an issue the young are seized with, "and rightfully so, because it is about their futures during their lifetimes", he said.

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez sentenced to two years' jail over Singapore data leak



A February 2019 photo shows Mikhy Farrera Brochez (centre) being escorted out of the Clark County District Court house in Winchester, Kentucky. PHOTO: ARDEN BARNES FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



He was sentenced to two years in prison in Kentucky and will be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his time.

'Whirlwind' in Tuas on Friday is first reported landspout in Singapore: Weatherman



The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore said the rotating column of wind was caused by the development of an intense thunderstorm under unstable atmospheric conditions. PHOTOS: SG KAY POH/FACEBOOK



The rotating column of wind was caused by the development of an intense thunderstorm under unstable atmospheric conditions.

Why the news matters to you and me



People are finding it harder to sift out what is real from fake, with more and more dubious content swirling around, spread rapidly over new communications technologies. PHOTO: ST FILE



While the world is more connected today and more people have much more information readily available at their fingertips, societies are not necessarily better informed or equipped to make the tough choices needed if we are to address the many challenges we face, says Editor-in-Chief Warren Fernandez.

Need to better regulate, police PMD users



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



In the aftermath of so many nasty accidents and close shaves, the regulatory framework for PMDs must be tightened.

Haze season for 2019 could ease as early as next week: Asean weather watchdog



View of PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal at around 1.45pm on Sept 26, 2019. The 24-hour PSI reading in the southern part of Singapore was 66 as at 1pm on Sept 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The haze choking the region is set to ease next week, with fire-dousing rains heralding the end of the dry season.

Hong Kong protesters denounce police ahead of flashpoint weekend



A rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong on Sept 27, to protest against what they have described as police brutality during demonstrations. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Thousands rallied at the harbour side on Friday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality and setting the stage for a weekend of demonstrations leading up to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Court of Appeal throws out blogger Leong Sze Hian's counterclaim against PM Lee



Mr Leong Sze Hian had filed a defence and countersuit against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year, arguing that PM Lee's defamation suit against him is an abuse of the process of the court. PHOTO: ST FILE



Blogger Leong Sze Hian has lost an appeal to make a counterclaim in a libel suit brought against him by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Anti:Dote's Bannie Kang first from Singapore named world's best bartender



Ms Bannie Kang, who is originally from Busan, South Korea, is the 11th champion and the first winner from Singapore. PHOTO: DIAGEO



The bartender, who is originally from Busan, South Korea, beat 52 other contenders from around the world.

