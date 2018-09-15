Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 15.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut slams Philippines with category-5 power



A boy walking in heavy rainfall ahead of Mangkhut's arrival in Tuguegarao, Cagayan province. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The world’s most powerful storm of the year ripped into the northern Philippines early on Saturday (Sept 15) with winds of up to 269kmh.

MOM investigating cases of maids being 'sold' on online marketplace Carousell



In Carousell listings put up by user @maid.recruitment, the faces of several maids, allegedly from Indonesia, were posted. Some of the profiles even indicate that the maids have been "sold". PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM CAROUSELL



While the online retail platform allows agencies to advertise services, personnel listings are not allowed, a Carousell spokesman said, adding that it has since suspended the account and removed the listings.

Singapore must take a long-term perspective to survive in a changing world: Ong Ye Kung



At the Singapore Summit, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung outlined the Government's long-term strategies in four areas: Infrastructure, the economy, an ageing population and education. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Speaking at the opening of the Singapore Summit, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung outlined the Government's long-term strategies in four areas: Infrastructure, the economy, an ageing population and education.

Boys' Town still a place where lives are transformed



Boys' Town's new executive director Roland Yeow says the charity turned his life around and helped him to find a purpose in life. He now hopes to help the next generation of beneficiaries to transform their lives too. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



Boys' Town is celebrating its 70th anniversary with an Open House today at its premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Trump wants US$200 billion in China tariffs despite talks, sources say



Trump walking to deliver remarks during an event at the White House on Sept 12, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Efforts to end the trade dispute have fizzled so far. Officials from both countries have met four times for formal talks, most recently in August.

Anwar: Malaysia and Singapore should resolve and move beyond issues to improve ties



Malaysia’s recent calls to review the price of water sold to Singapore and other projects have raised concerns. PHOTO: ST FILE



Malaysian political leader Anwar Ibrahim said it was right for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to revisit bilateral issues like the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail and water price, but both countries should try to resolve and move beyond them.

What does a highly liveable Singapore mean?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Beware of sweeping generalisations. Instead, look at the expectations, evaluations and experiences of both locals and foreigners, says Professor David Chan.

Muji's mini dorayaki red bean jam pancake recalled voluntarily due to mould: AVA



The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said the recall of Muji Singapore's mini dorayaki red bean jam pancake has been completed. PHOTO: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY



The product in question has a weight of 135g and expiry dates between Sept 12 and Dec 5.

Mandopop king Jay Chou gets hearts racing with excitement at the Singapore Grand Prix



Taiwanese singer Jay Chou put on a packed 75-minute show for his audience of 45,000. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



For one segment, Singaporean artist Joanna Dong shared the stage with the Taiwanese singer. Together, they jazzed up Chou's hits Cowboy Is Busy and Sailor Afraid Of Water and even showed off a few dance moves together.

Pop-up HDB void deck, guided tours and an urban farming workshop among activities at Archifest 2018



Super Farmers' urban farming workshop gives suggestions on how to grow a mini farm in the home and office. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SUPER FARMERS



Explore unusual buildings, learn how parasites can be good for old buildings and get tips on growing edible gardens at home at Archifest.

