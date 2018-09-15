Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 15.
Super Typhoon Mangkhut slams Philippines with category-5 power
The world’s most powerful storm of the year ripped into the northern Philippines early on Saturday (Sept 15) with winds of up to 269kmh.
MOM investigating cases of maids being 'sold' on online marketplace Carousell
While the online retail platform allows agencies to advertise services, personnel listings are not allowed, a Carousell spokesman said, adding that it has since suspended the account and removed the listings.
Singapore must take a long-term perspective to survive in a changing world: Ong Ye Kung
Speaking at the opening of the Singapore Summit, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung outlined the Government's long-term strategies in four areas: Infrastructure, the economy, an ageing population and education.
Boys' Town still a place where lives are transformed
Boys' Town is celebrating its 70th anniversary with an Open House today at its premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road.
Trump wants US$200 billion in China tariffs despite talks, sources say
Efforts to end the trade dispute have fizzled so far. Officials from both countries have met four times for formal talks, most recently in August.
Anwar: Malaysia and Singapore should resolve and move beyond issues to improve ties
Malaysian political leader Anwar Ibrahim said it was right for Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to revisit bilateral issues like the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail and water price, but both countries should try to resolve and move beyond them.
What does a highly liveable Singapore mean?
Beware of sweeping generalisations. Instead, look at the expectations, evaluations and experiences of both locals and foreigners, says Professor David Chan.
Muji's mini dorayaki red bean jam pancake recalled voluntarily due to mould: AVA
The product in question has a weight of 135g and expiry dates between Sept 12 and Dec 5.
Mandopop king Jay Chou gets hearts racing with excitement at the Singapore Grand Prix
For one segment, Singaporean artist Joanna Dong shared the stage with the Taiwanese singer. Together, they jazzed up Chou's hits Cowboy Is Busy and Sailor Afraid Of Water and even showed off a few dance moves together.
Pop-up HDB void deck, guided tours and an urban farming workshop among activities at Archifest 2018
Explore unusual buildings, learn how parasites can be good for old buildings and get tips on growing edible gardens at home at Archifest.