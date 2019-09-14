Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 14

3 Zika cases in Serangoon Gardens the first cluster this year
The NEA noted that the Zika cluster is near a dengue cluster of eight cases that formed last month in Bridport Avenue, Cowdray Avenue, Huddington Avenue, Portchester Avenue and Tavistock Avenue.
Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels
NEA said that based on wind direction, it is smoke haze from Sumatra that has been affecting Singapore.
Ipoh cancels flights to Singapore and Johor due to haze; Scoot flights from Changi diverted, re-timed
Three areas in Perak in northwestern Peninsular Malaysia recorded an air pollutant index reading of more than 100, the unhealthy level, on Friday night.
China buys more soya beans from US ahead of trade talks next month
The purchases came as reports from China on Friday indicated that Beijing would exempt soya beans and some other American agricultural products from tariffs.
'Erroneous' to suggest satire is covered by Pofma: Shanmugam on Media Literacy Council post
The post had featured a graphic which highlighted six types of "fake news": false context, imposter content, manipulated content, misleading content, clickbait and satire.
Engineer's texts after PIE viaduct collapse suggested incident was due to design mistake
Professional engineer Robert Arianto Tjandra is facing five charges under the Building Control Act and the Workplace Safety and Health Act.
A tale of two burning rainforests: How fires in the Amazon and Indonesia can affect Singapore
Tropical rainforests help to take up planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, locking the carbon in tree biomass such as trunks and roots.
Muslim unity the key as former rival parties Umno and PAS join forces
They have agreed to set aside their four-decade-old enmity and are set to sign their political cooperation charter in Kuala Lumpur.
Singapore draws more tourists from South Korea's Busan after start of direct flights
The Singapore Tourism Board said visitor arrivals from the greater Busan area grew 2.3 per cent between May and July compared to a year ago.
Air restrictions, road closures to be put in place for F1 Singapore Grand Prix
The LTA said road closures for the night race will begin on Sept 18 and end on Sept 24 to facilitate the setting up and dismantling of the race infrastructure.