Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Sept 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 1.
Singapore has not received Malaysia's proposals for third link via Pulau Ubin: Desmond Lee
Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee spoke a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that there was "some" plan to build a third link with Singapore.
AVA received 150 cases of wild boar-related feedback from January to July 2018, more than entire year in 2016
In Punggol, 33 cases were reported in the first seven months of this year, which exceeded the 27 cases reported for the whole of last year.
British court papers reveal StanChart robbery suspect's health woes such as acne and stomach problems
On June 6, 2017, Canadian national David James Roach was sentenced to 14 months' jail in Thailand for violating money laundering and Customs laws by bringing loot into the country. He was in transit in London while being deported from Thailand to Canada when he was arrested by British authorities on Singapore's request.
California couple plead not guilty to torturing their 13 children
A Southern California couple accused of beating, shackling and starving their 13 children as captives in the family's home pleaded not guilty on Friday to dozens of charges of torture, false imprisonment and abuse.
Chief US spy catcher says China using LinkedIn to recruit Americans
William Evanina, the US counter-intelligence chief, said Chinese espionage agencies are using fake LinkedIn accounts to try to recruit Americans with access to government and commercial secrets, and the company should shut them down.
Time to tackle travelling time
Now that the rail network seems to be getting back on track in terms of reliability, it is time to focus on another crucial element which determines commuter satisfaction: travelling time.
Fake e-mail sent in Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's name; IT system not compromised
Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin clarified on Friday that his e-mail account was not compromised, after posting a picture on Facebook of a fake e-mail sent out in his name.
Shoppers in Malaysia rush to stock up before SST
Last-minute shoppers hoping to catch final bargains or stock up before Malaysia's sales and services tax (SST) kicks in on Sept 1 were left disappointed when stores ran out of goods and even trolleys.
Man, who ganged up with two others to brutally assault teenage girl, gets 10 years' jail and 12 strokes
The 16-year-old girl was brutally assaulted for about 12 hours by three men, leaving her with a fracture in her spine and extensive soft tissue injuries that led to kidney failure.
Asian Games: Paddler Yu Mengyu guaranteed at least a bronze after reaching semis of table tennis women's singles
On Friday, Yu Mengyu tamed world No. 8 Cheng I-ching to reach the women's singles semi-finals for her first individual Asiad medal. She will face Chinese world No. 5 Wang Manyu on Saturday.