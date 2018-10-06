Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 6

AHTC trial: 'No room for doubt' that town councillors and officers of town councils are custodians of public monies



Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim, former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and WP secretary-general Pritam Singh are facing lawsuits from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



There is "simply no room for doubt" that town councillors and officers of town councils are custodians of residents' and public monies, said the lawyer for Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC), Mr Davinder Singh.

Sulawesi quake: Last-ditch search for survivors as Indonesia disaster toll tops 1,500



Devastation seen around the city of Palu, which was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Sept 28, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Search teams made desperate last-ditch efforts on Friday to find survivors, a week on from Indonesia's devastating quake-tsunami, as the death toll from the disaster rose above 1,500.

People's Park Centre owners to vote on collective sale bid



People's Park Centre has 120 apartments, 256 offices, 324 shops and a carpark. Mr Philip Ng, director of Savills Singapore, its marketing agent, says it was built as a mixed-use development, but the land is zoned commercial. So the developer can build a fully commercial building. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



People's Park Centre owners will be voting on whether to accept a reserve price of $1.3 billion, which analysts say is the highest so far for a mixed-use collective sale in this cycle.

Maids make up bulk of foreigners in Singapore who borrow from moneylenders, say voluntary groups



While the new loan caps will affect moneylenders' business to foreigners, Credit Association of Singapore president Peter Tan noted that licensed moneylenders are already cautious when extending loans to low-earning borrowers like maids. PHOTO: ST FILE



Foreign domestic workers make up the bulk of foreigners in Singapore who take loans from licensed and unlicensed moneylenders, voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) said on Friday though they could not provide exact figures.

Why mental disorders are rising among the young



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



This year's theme for World Mental Health Day, which falls on Oct 10, is Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World. There are good reasons for focusing on this - if anything, the emerging statistics are bleak.

Powerful and moving images on show at World Press Photo exhibition



Ms Chang Hwee Nee, CEO of the National Heritage Board and Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, at the launch of the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Dozens of shrouded bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they attempted to flee Myanmar capsized about 8km off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Of the 100 people on board, 17 survived.

Key senators back Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh



Collins (keft) and Manchin said the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were unproven. PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG, REUTERS



US President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court appeared all but certain to win approval from the Senate after two key lawmakers endorsed him on Friday.

Chicago police officer convicted in 2014 fatal shooting of teen Laquan McDonald



Van Dyke looks as the jury sends a question to Judge Vincent Gaughan (not shown) during deliberations in Van Dyke's murder trial. PHOTO: REUTERS



Jason Van Dyke, a white Chicago police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday, nearly four years after he shot and killed Laquan McDonald, a black 17-year-old holding a knife.

Moscow Circus raises its big top at Marina Bay



Great Moscow Circus performer Sacha Williams, 29, performing the Rolla Bolla, in front of the troupe's big top set-up beside Marina Bay Sands. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The circus has come to town, with the big top of the Great Moscow Circus going up next to Marina Bay Sands yesterday.

Pringles-flavoured cup noodles to be released in Japan



The collaboration is in celebration of Pringles' 50th anniversary and Super Cup's 30th. PHOTOS: PRINGLES JAPAN



Depending on your taste buds, sour cream and onion-flavoured instant noodles are either a dream come true or something to be avoided at all costs.

