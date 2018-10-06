Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 6
AHTC trial: 'No room for doubt' that town councillors and officers of town councils are custodians of public monies
There is "simply no room for doubt" that town councillors and officers of town councils are custodians of residents' and public monies, said the lawyer for Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC), Mr Davinder Singh.
Sulawesi quake: Last-ditch search for survivors as Indonesia disaster toll tops 1,500
Search teams made desperate last-ditch efforts on Friday to find survivors, a week on from Indonesia's devastating quake-tsunami, as the death toll from the disaster rose above 1,500.
People's Park Centre owners to vote on collective sale bid
People's Park Centre owners will be voting on whether to accept a reserve price of $1.3 billion, which analysts say is the highest so far for a mixed-use collective sale in this cycle.
Maids make up bulk of foreigners in Singapore who borrow from moneylenders, say voluntary groups
Foreign domestic workers make up the bulk of foreigners in Singapore who take loans from licensed and unlicensed moneylenders, voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) said on Friday though they could not provide exact figures.
Why mental disorders are rising among the young
This year's theme for World Mental Health Day, which falls on Oct 10, is Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World. There are good reasons for focusing on this - if anything, the emerging statistics are bleak.
Powerful and moving images on show at World Press Photo exhibition
Dozens of shrouded bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they attempted to flee Myanmar capsized about 8km off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Of the 100 people on board, 17 survived.
Key senators back Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
US President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court appeared all but certain to win approval from the Senate after two key lawmakers endorsed him on Friday.
Chicago police officer convicted in 2014 fatal shooting of teen Laquan McDonald
Jason Van Dyke, a white Chicago police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday, nearly four years after he shot and killed Laquan McDonald, a black 17-year-old holding a knife.
Moscow Circus raises its big top at Marina Bay
The circus has come to town, with the big top of the Great Moscow Circus going up next to Marina Bay Sands yesterday.
Pringles-flavoured cup noodles to be released in Japan
Depending on your taste buds, sour cream and onion-flavoured instant noodles are either a dream come true or something to be avoided at all costs.