Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 5

All Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended on Saturday after protest violence



An anti-government protester smashes a bureau of Bank of China in Mong Kok in Hong Kong on Oct 4, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



A 14-year-old was shot in the thigh in a confrontation with the police, who fired multiple rounds of tear gas to dispel the crowds.

Police investigating Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene videos, photos of girls



The police are investigating a Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls after reports were lodged by some of the victims. PHOTO: AFP



The photos allegedly include upskirt photos. The chat group under investigation, "SG Nasi Lemak", is no longer accessible.

Flea markets and food trucks: Grange Road carpark in Somerset to transform into event space



The 4,482 sq m carpark, operated by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, will cease operations on Feb 29, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The open-air carpark, which will cease operations on Feb 29 next year, will be turned into a permanent event space for pop-up events and entertainment.

South Asia, South-east Asia looking at closer integration: DPM Heng



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat calls on Indian PM Narendra Modi. PHOTO: PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU, GOVERNMENT OF INDIA; MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



"With this growing global uncertainty... it is even more important for South Asia and South-east Asia to work closely together to find new opportunities for collaboration," Mr Heng said at the end of his four-day visit to India.

Bukit Batok black insect swarms: Residents adjust lives around bugs whose return could be weather-linked



Containers filled with water left at the void deck of Block 171 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 by a resident to lure the black insects to their deaths. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Have dinner before the sun sets, keep the children indoors, and shut the windows - that is how some residents are dealing with the swarms of black insects that have made a return.

From source to switch: How energy gets to your home



A network of cables 27,790km long, more than the distance from Singapore to San Francisco and back, stretches throughout the island's underground, connecting consumers to the power plants. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The Straits Times finds out how Singapore's electricity is generated and delivered to homes.

Alfian Sa'at responds to report on cancelled dissent module at Yale-NUS College



Local poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at disputed parts of a report by Yale University's vice-president and vice-provost for global strategy Pericles Lewis which he said portrayed him as "defiant, reckless, elusive, incompetent and ignorant". PHOTO: ST FILE



Local poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at has given his side of the events leading up to the cancellation of a module, titled Dialogue And Dissent In Singapore, that he was to lead at Yale-NUS College.

PMD riders come to aid of driver who crashed his car



The accident happened at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Avenue 10 at 10.30pm on Oct 2, 2019. PHOTO: STOMP



In a video, four riders can be seen blocking off the area around a car that had crashed into a kerb with their PMDs and redirecting traffic.

In a single, long breath, Lim dives far into the deep blue sea



Singapore freediver Lim Anqi pushing her limits as she descends deeper into the sea without oxygen. She improved her constant weight bi-fins national record to 70m last month. PHOTO: MARIA LAURA BABAHEKIAN



Encased in the deep blue of the ocean, Lim Anqi, a freediver, slowly sinks into the silence of the waters.

ST's Through The Lens exhibition to showcase best in visual journalism



One highlight at the exhibition is a picture of a protester smashing a glass panel at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1, captured by The Straits Times photojournalist Lim Yaohui. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The display at the National Museum of Singapore opens on Saturday and ends Oct 27.

