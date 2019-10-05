Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 5

All Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended on Saturday after protest violence
A 14-year-old was shot in the thigh in a confrontation with the police, who fired multiple rounds of tear gas to dispel the crowds.
Police investigating Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene videos, photos of girls
The photos allegedly include upskirt photos. The chat group under investigation, "SG Nasi Lemak", is no longer accessible.
Flea markets and food trucks: Grange Road carpark in Somerset to transform into event space
The open-air carpark, which will cease operations on Feb 29 next year, will be turned into a permanent event space for pop-up events and entertainment.
South Asia, South-east Asia looking at closer integration: DPM Heng
"With this growing global uncertainty... it is even more important for South Asia and South-east Asia to work closely together to find new opportunities for collaboration," Mr Heng said at the end of his four-day visit to India.
Bukit Batok black insect swarms: Residents adjust lives around bugs whose return could be weather-linked
Have dinner before the sun sets, keep the children indoors, and shut the windows - that is how some residents are dealing with the swarms of black insects that have made a return.
From source to switch: How energy gets to your home
The Straits Times finds out how Singapore's electricity is generated and delivered to homes.
Alfian Sa'at responds to report on cancelled dissent module at Yale-NUS College
Local poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at has given his side of the events leading up to the cancellation of a module, titled Dialogue And Dissent In Singapore, that he was to lead at Yale-NUS College.
PMD riders come to aid of driver who crashed his car
In a video, four riders can be seen blocking off the area around a car that had crashed into a kerb with their PMDs and redirecting traffic.
In a single, long breath, Lim dives far into the deep blue sea
Encased in the deep blue of the ocean, Lim Anqi, a freediver, slowly sinks into the silence of the waters.
ST's Through The Lens exhibition to showcase best in visual journalism
The display at the National Museum of Singapore opens on Saturday and ends Oct 27.