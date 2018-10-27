Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 27.

Florida man charged in connection with 14 mail bombs sent to Trump critics



Cesar Sayoc is pictured in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, US, in this August 2015 handout booking photo. PHOTOS: REUTERS



Cesar Sayoc, 56, was taken into custody outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, near Miami.

Modern services cluster to play bigger role in economy in 2019: MAS



The modern services cluster benefits from a greater adoption of digital and smart technologies, said one analyst, and its growth could be due partly to the schemes introduced in the Smart Nation initiative. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The central bank said the cluster showed robust growth in the past two quarters, and is expected to sustain and contribute more to the economy next year.

Video of paraglider who died in India plays on TV as family, friends pay their respects at wake



Screengrab of a video of Mr Ng Kok Choong paragliding. PHOTO: COURTESY OF PRISCILLA LUO



As family and friends streamed in to pay their last respects to paraglider Ng Kok Choong, 53, at his wake on Friday afternoon, they also got to see him doing what he loved most.

Singapore has to adapt policies to accommodate more diverse families: Desmond Lee



Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee said more types of family forms have been emerging over the years, gradually reshaping society's conception of Singaporean families. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore must continue to review its policies to accommodate people and families in different circumstances, said Mr Lee.

Embrace excellence, shun selfish elitism, says Chan Chun Sing



(From left) Ms Chua Mui Hoong, opinion editor of The Straits Times; Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry; panel chairman Dawn Tan, senior producer and presenter for international news, Channel NewsAsia; and Ms Han Yong May, NewsHub editor of SPH's Chinese Media Group during a panel discussion on Oct 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Mr Chan recounted an event at a conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, as he sought to make it clear that Singaporeans should aim not to be anti-excellence, but anti-elitism.

Jail for part-time GrabHitch driver who repeatedly molested passenger

Indian national Kaliaperumal Panneer Selvam, 47, who is married with two sons, was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to one count of molestation.

askST: Focus on needs when buying first HDB home



Housing Correspondent Rachel Au-Yong fields a question during a Q&A session at National Library, on Oct 26, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The talk at the Central Public Library, part of the askST @ NLB sessions, was organised by The Straits Times and the National Library Board.

Ex-Malaysia PM Najib loses his cool during interview with Al Jazeera





Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak escorted by police to the courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, on Oct 25, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



He was quizzed over matters like troubled state fund 1MDB and a pink diamond allegedly gifted to his wife, reported The Star.

The Great Moscow Circus returns after more than 10 years





Performers of the Great Moscow Circus posing for a group photo. The circus will perform in Singapore from Oct 25 to Nov 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The Russian circus, which runs until Nov 23 next to Marina Bay Sands, promises an entertaining time with its variety of performers.

2.5m-long python with swollen belly rescued from drain in Bishan, likely to have eaten cat



A reticulated python with a swollen belly was spotted in a drain in Bishan on Oct 24, 2018. The snake was likely to have eaten a cat, said Acres. PHOTO: STOMP



The snake was spotted in Block 166 Bishan Street 13, and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society was called in to rescue it.

