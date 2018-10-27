Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 27.
Florida man charged in connection with 14 mail bombs sent to Trump critics
Cesar Sayoc, 56, was taken into custody outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, near Miami.
Modern services cluster to play bigger role in economy in 2019: MAS
The central bank said the cluster showed robust growth in the past two quarters, and is expected to sustain and contribute more to the economy next year.
Video of paraglider who died in India plays on TV as family, friends pay their respects at wake
As family and friends streamed in to pay their last respects to paraglider Ng Kok Choong, 53, at his wake on Friday afternoon, they also got to see him doing what he loved most.
Singapore has to adapt policies to accommodate more diverse families: Desmond Lee
Singapore must continue to review its policies to accommodate people and families in different circumstances, said Mr Lee.
Embrace excellence, shun selfish elitism, says Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan recounted an event at a conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies, as he sought to make it clear that Singaporeans should aim not to be anti-excellence, but anti-elitism.
Jail for part-time GrabHitch driver who repeatedly molested passenger
Indian national Kaliaperumal Panneer Selvam, 47, who is married with two sons, was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to one count of molestation.
askST: Focus on needs when buying first HDB home
The talk at the Central Public Library, part of the askST @ NLB sessions, was organised by The Straits Times and the National Library Board.
Ex-Malaysia PM Najib loses his cool during interview with Al Jazeera
He was quizzed over matters like troubled state fund 1MDB and a pink diamond allegedly gifted to his wife, reported The Star.
The Great Moscow Circus returns after more than 10 years
The Russian circus, which runs until Nov 23 next to Marina Bay Sands, promises an entertaining time with its variety of performers.
2.5m-long python with swollen belly rescued from drain in Bishan, likely to have eaten cat
The snake was spotted in Block 166 Bishan Street 13, and the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society was called in to rescue it.