Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 26

Strong sales, prices point to stabilising property market
Q3 figures show private housing market has come to terms with property curbs, say experts.
Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests
Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.
Harsher penalties for irresponsible motorists from November; driving bans take effect second half of 2020
Penalties that result in motorists' licences being suspended or revoked will take effect in the second half of next year.
Quick-thinking duo who put themselves at risk to help others nominated for ST Singaporean of the Year
To nominate someone or find out more about The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, go to str.sg/soty19nominate.
Microsoft wins US$10 billion Pentagon cloud contract, beating Amazon
The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud contract is part of a broader digital modernisation of the Pentagon meant to make it more technologically agile.
Parts of Subang Air Traffic Control's ceiling collapse, causing flight delays
Malaysia Airports updated its Facebook page later to say that operations were back to normal as of 8.35pm on Friday.
Seven good habits for Singapore bosses to emulate
Employee engagement in Singapore is weak. To do better, bosses can adopt positive habits to treat workers better, show care.
Malaysia's Queen tweets about her sambal diplomacy with late Lee Kuan Yew
She uploaded a letter of appeciation from the late Singapore leader for her spicy gift.
Birds sounding early alarm on climate change
Their decline is stern warning of earth's deteriorating life support systems.
Netball: Singapore book M1 Nations Cup final spot against Namibia with 57-47 win over Papua New Guinea
The last time Singapore made it into the Nations Cup final was in 2014, where they lost 50-41 to Samoa.