Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 26

Strong sales, prices point to stabilising property market



Private home prices also rose in tandem, climbing 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of this year, compared with the previous three months. PHOTO: ST FILE



Q3 figures show private housing market has come to terms with property curbs, say experts.

Vietnamese may be among UK truck dead as police make three more arrests



British Police forensics officers work on a lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, at Waterglade Industrial Park in London, on Oct 23, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested three more suspects amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.

Harsher penalties for irresponsible motorists from November; driving bans take effect second half of 2020



In a photo taken on Oct 23, a Traffic Police officer uses a lasercam to monitor speeds on the SLE during a covert enforcement ops against errant drivers. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Penalties that result in motorists' licences being suspended or revoked will take effect in the second half of next year.

Quick-thinking duo who put themselves at risk to help others nominated for ST Singaporean of the Year



The first pair of shortlisted candidates are food delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian (left), who rescued an elderly man trapped in a truck that had flipped on its side in Jurong, and education consultant Chalmers Chin, who stopped an unconscious cabby's taxi by cutting across and letting it hit his own car along the PIE. ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN, GAVIN FOO



To nominate someone or find out more about The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, go to str.sg/soty19nominate.

Microsoft wins US$10 billion Pentagon cloud contract, beating Amazon





Microsoft shares rose 0.6 per cent to $140.73 at Friday's close. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud contract is part of a broader digital modernisation of the Pentagon meant to make it more technologically agile.

Parts of Subang Air Traffic Control's ceiling collapse, causing flight delays



A video showed parts of a ceiling falling on top of a worker in a room with computer terminals, with rainwater pouring into the area. VIDEO: ST READER



Malaysia Airports updated its Facebook page later to say that operations were back to normal as of 8.35pm on Friday.

Seven good habits for Singapore bosses to emulate



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



Employee engagement in Singapore is weak. To do better, bosses can adopt positive habits to treat workers better, show care.

Malaysia's Queen tweets about her sambal diplomacy with late Lee Kuan Yew



Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin (right) and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar leave for Kuala Lumpur after being in Tokyo to attend the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Oct 22, 2019. PHOTO: BERNAMA



She uploaded a letter of appeciation from the late Singapore leader for her spicy gift.

Birds sounding early alarm on climate change



A seabird colony in the Philippines Tubbataha Reefs, where Bird Islet has lost nearly a fifth of its area to coastal erosion, putting its large colonies of boobies and terns at risk. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LEE TIAK



Their decline is stern warning of earth's deteriorating life support systems.

Netball: Singapore book M1 Nations Cup final spot against Namibia with 57-47 win over Papua New Guinea



Singapore's Toh Kai Wei and Papua New Guinea's Courtney Abel leap for the ball. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The last time Singapore made it into the Nations Cup final was in 2014, where they lost 50-41 to Samoa.

