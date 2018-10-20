Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Oct 20.
Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi died in consulate, fires two senior officials
A statement from the Saudi public prosecutor said a fight broke out between Khashoggi and people who met him in the consulate and led to his death.
Singapore, European Union sign landmark free trade, partnership agreements
The new FTA will further free up access for each side to the other's market and offer opportunities for Singapore companies to bid for jobs with European government entities including at local levels, and vice versa.
Air taxis to be tested in Singapore skies mid-2019
The flight tests are designed to validate and verify the ability of Volocopter's electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles to operate in Singapore's urban environment.
Sylvia Lim admits to breaching rules by not calling tender
Town council rules stipulate that tenders must be called for services that are estimated to cost more than $70,000, and should be waived only "under very special circumstances and must be fully justified".
Next summit for Trump, North Korea's Kim likely early next year, says senior US official
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he hopes to meet his North Korean counterpart soon to lay the groundwork for a "big step forward" on denuclearisation during the next summit.
US says Russia, China, Iran seeking to disrupt elections
Influence operations from those nations include use of social media to amplify divisive issues, seeding disinformation about political candidates and sponsoring content in English-language media, four intelligence and law enforcement agencies said in a joint statement.
Tourism breathes new life into Hong Kong fishing village Tai O
Nicknamed the "Venice of Hong Kong", Tai O is home to boat people who live in stilt houses dating as far back as the 19th century. Questions remain as to whether or how the ageing village of about 3,000 residents can cope with an even bigger influx of tourists.
Bus cuts across 3 lanes of traffic, driver to be taken to task by SBS Transit
In a video posted to Facebook, the bus can be seen cutting leftwards across three lanes of traffic, then veering again two lanes to the right.
Man jailed for 4 months after sending e-mail about bogus NDP suicide bombing plot
Unhappy with the Singapore Government after he was jailed and caned here over an immigration offence, Khor Chye Siew went to a cyber cafe in Thailand and sent a hoax e-mail to the SingGov Feedback account in 2005.
This shelf used to be the wall of an Indonesian house: How furniture makers are going green
What makes furniture eco-friendly? Owners of interior design stores that carry environmentally friendly pieces say that there are a few things to look out for, including ethically sourced materials and production methods that minimise waste.