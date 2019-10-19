Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, Oct 19

Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
The figure, which includes repeat customers, has surpassed Jewel's initial target of drawing 40 million to 50 million visitors yearly.
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, was one of seven people originally charged with the murder of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who was attacked at 6.30am on July 2.
Malaysian terrorist with links to Al-Qaeda and 9/11 could be released from prison next month
Yazid Sufaat acquired four tons of ammonium nitrate in 2000 in preparation for a series of bombings in Singapore before the plot by the Jemaah Islamiah terror network was foiled.
Two teens accused of sending obscene materials in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat face new charge
Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, and Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, are now also accused of having obscene materials on their electronic devices such as mobile phones.
British Parliament to hold historic vote on EU membership
British PM Boris Johnson is confident the exit deal will be green-lit, but the mood in Parliament is so rebellious that nobody in London is willing to predict the vote's outcome, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Malay unity move a bid to block Anwar Ibrahim from becoming PM: Sources
Mr Anwar is meant to take over the reins from Tun Dr Mahathir before the next general election, due by 2023, under a succession plan agreed by PH last year.
Inappropriate to use IQ scores as pre-school admission criterion: Desmond Lee, Indranee Rajah
Their comments come in the wake of a recent Straits Times report on how the Gifted and Talented Education group uses it as an admission criterion.
Climate change: Planet will survive, but what about mankind?
The impacts of climate change may not be that far away. Even wealthy countries like Japan have been caught flat-footed by extreme events.
Law experts set out two options in former CJ Chan Sek Keong’s analysis of 377A
One is that if the court can narrow or broaden the application of the law on gross indecency in public, then it can remain. The other is to declare the clause unconstitutional.
Raffles Hotel celebrates official reopening with festival to raise money for charity
Its proceeds of $600,000 will go towards the S$1 million the hotel will donate to Community Chest Singapore.